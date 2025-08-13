Pennsylvania Senate passes bill that includes $40M for Pittsburgh Regional Transit, now heads to House for vote

The Pennsylvania Senate has approved a new funding plan that would help Pittsburgh Regional Transit avoid making service cuts.

The Republican-controlled Senate passed two major bills along party lines, one of which was a general fund appropriations bill, and the other was regarding a $1.2 billion transit plan.

The proposed bill would put $292.5 million to transit agencies and the same amount to road and bridge projects across Pennsylvania during this fiscal year, in part by dipping into a transit trust fund.

In the 2026-27 fiscal year, the amount would increase to $300 million.

Republicans say the trust fund was going largely unused but Democrats say it was crucial for transit capital projects.

Proposals by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Democrats would generate the same amount of new funding for transit, but would increase the share of existing sales and use tax revenues dedicated to agencies.

Back in June, PRT passed an operating budget for the 2026 fiscal year and says 35% of its services are on the chopping block without more state funding and would also have to eliminate routes. PRT's Silver Line would be discontinued.

PRT says without additional funding, they might have to lay off workers and raise fares starting in February.

Nearly one million Pennsylvanians rely on mass transit every day.

For these measures to be enacted, they would need approved by the Democratic-controlled House and Governor Shapiro.

Neither chamber was scheduled to return to Harrisburg until next month.