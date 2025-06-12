Residents make their voices heard amid proposed PRT cuts, "We need funding."

Citizens make their voices heard on last day of PRT public comment

The third and final day of public hearings is underway regarding proposed service cuts by Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

The public comment period ends next week -- before PRT's board makes a decision on its budget.

It wasn't a packed house Thursday morning, but the transit supporters there are fervent ones.

Linda Warman brought some company. It's a makeshift bus with significance, like the "53l" on the back.

"It's to prove a point, basically," she said.

That line could see a lot of service reductions. PRT faces a $100 million deficit for the next fiscal year.

"We're on fumes – we're running on fumes," Warman said.

The cuts would include nearly a third of PRT's service.

"If they cut the buses, most of the time I'll be walking – and that will be putting my health at risk," Warman said.

Fares would also go up by 25 cents to $3.00.

That would make them the 5th highest in the country.

"I'm just hoping something good comes out of all of this," Greene said.

People here told KDKA-TV that having transit in their lives allows them some sort of freedom.

"Work, shopping, just everything because I don't own a car," Greene said.

Those abilities are now ones they want to protect.

"No more Band-Aids, no more year-by-year crisis – we need funding," Warman said.

There's gonna be a second session here too Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

People will still be able to mail and use the internet, and phone to share their thoughts until June 18th at 5 p.m.