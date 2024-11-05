Watch CBS News
Local News

County-by-county election results map for Pennsylvania. How did my county vote in the 2024 presidential race?

By Julie Eich

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

All ballots in the 2024 presidential race in Pennsylvania have now been cast and the counting is underway. At stake are 19 electoral votes in what is sure to be a close contest between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. CBS News is tracking the vote in each county. You can see how people in your area voted below.

Related: More Pennsylvania election results, live vote count

Julie Eich

Julie Eich is managing editor of the Northeast region for CBSNews.com. She previously worked at CBS Boston for more than 20 years. Her prior experience includes WBBM in Chicago, WCAU in Philadelphia and WJAR in Providence.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.