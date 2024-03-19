Pennsylvania man accused of smothering his 69-year-old mother to death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 43-year-old man in Clearfield County is accused of smothering his 69-year-old mother to death.

Police said David Lombardo killed his mother, Paula Lombardo, in a home on Locust Street in Clearfield on March 15, according to court documents obtained by WTAJ-TV. He now faces a list of charges, including criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, strangulation and aggravated assault.

The court documents, obtained by the TV station, paint a picture of what happened earlier this month. Police were reportedly called to the home and found the 69-year-old Lombardo in bed. Her body was cold and stiff, the documents said. She was found face down on the pillows while fully clothed with her shoes on, court documents stated, according to WTAJ.

Police said, according to the TV station, that when they interviewed the 43-year-old Lombardo, he asked police when he could get his mom's death certificate for life insurance and bank account purposes.

Due to the positioning of Paula Lombardo's clothes when she was found, police said they believed her son smothered her to death and put her in the middle of the bed, WTAJ reported. Her reported cause of death was asphyxiation.

David Lombardo, who is in the Clearfield County Jail after his bail was denied, is expected to be in court later this month, WTAJ reported.