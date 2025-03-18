$3.2 million winning lottery ticket sold at Fayette County store

A winning lottery ticket worth more than $3 million was sold at a store in Fayette County over the weekend.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $3.2 million that matched all six winning numbers was sold from Sunday's drawing.

The ticket was sold at the Penncraft Market located along Penncraft Road in Luzerne Township.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Whoever has the winning ticket has one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.