Pennsylvania store owners "thrilled" with ready-to-drink cocktails law

Pennsylvania law expands where canned cocktails with liquor can be sold

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- People in Pennsylvania no longer have to go into a state liquor store to buy canned cocktails with hard liquor in them.

Business owners are saying "cheers" to the new Pennsylvania law as these boozy products started hitting shelves at many stores on Monday.

Bill Shaner, owner of Hampton Beer Outlet in Hampton Township, has empty shelves ready to be filled with canned cocktails and hard seltzers with spirits like vodka and tequila.

"It was unexpected news for us, and we are thrilled to hear the opportunity," said Shaner.

Beer distributors, bars, gas stations, grocery stores and more are now allowed to sell "ready-to-drink" cocktails thanks to a bill signed by Governor Josh Shapiro this year.

"Over and over again, we have customers coming into our store and they're saying, 'Do you have High Noons, do you have Jack Daniels, do you have Stateside?' And we're like, 'No, we're sorry, you'll have to go to the state store,'" Shaner said.

Shaner and his employees won't have to turn down customers anymore after they get their first shipment of hard mixed drinks next week.

Businesses with a license to sell alcohol have been allowed to sell malt and sugar-based canned cocktails and seltzers like White Claw. Those businesses were given the opportunity to apply for permits to sell canned drinks with liquor like High Noon, which were only available at state-run Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores.

"There's a wide variety that we'll be able to carry. There's over 100 products that are available to us," Shaner said.

Business owners are celebrating the opportunity and hoping customers check out their new supply of drinks.

"It's definitely going to be an asset and probably the most important thing from customers is going to be having the convenience of a one-stop shop,' Shaner said.

These boozy products have exploded in popularity, and the new law is sure to stir up excitement.

"This is going to be a benefit for our business and for my contemporaries across the state. We just hopeful to someday to fully get into spirits and fully into wine. And that would be my best day of my life when that happens," Shaner said.