Pennsylvania grocery stores, gas stations can sell High Noon, other 'ready-to-drink' cocktails in stores starting today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Starting today, businesses in Pennsylvania that sell alcohol will be able to sell canned cocktails like High Noon and Surfside, which were previously only able to be purchased at state-run liquor stores.

Earlier this year, Governor Josh Shapiro signed a bill into law that expanded where 'ready-to-drink' cocktails could be sold.

Under old state laws, cocktails containing spirits like vodka, gin, and tequila could only be sold at state-run Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores. Hard seltzers like White Claw and Truly were able to be sold at stores before the law was expanded because they contain alcohol made of fermented sugar, not a true spirit.

Late last month, businesses like restaurants, hotels, grocery stores, and convenience stores were able to begin applying for permits to sell canned cocktails.

Starting today, stores that received a permit will be able to sell the cocktails with an alcohol by volume ranging from 0.5% to 12.5% and in containers up to 16 oz. in size.

A maximum of 192 ounces of product will be able to sold per transaction, which, for example, equates to a 12-pack of 16 oz. cans.

Pennsylvania happy hour laws expanded

New legislation went into effect on Friday that allows bars and restaurants to extend the amount of time that they can offer happy hours, increasing from 14 to 24 hours per week.

The new law also allows establishments with a liquor license to offer food and drink combinations and allows them to include up to two drinks in the cost of a ticket for a self-sponsored event.