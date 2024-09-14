Pennsylvania's new happy hour laws take effect starting this weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting this weekend, happy hours are a lot happier in Pennsylvania.
New laws take effect in Pennsylvania that extend the amount of time bars can have happy hours.
Bars can now have 24 hours a week of happy hours, up from 14 hours previously.
The law also allows restaurants to offer discounts on food and drink combos.
Another law kicks in on Monday allowing ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold at gas stations, supermarkets, and grocery stores.