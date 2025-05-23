Pennsylvania Turnpike expected to be busy for Memorial Day weekend rush

More than 39.4 million people will hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend

More than 39.4 million people will hit the roads between Thursday and Monday this Memorial Day weekend, an increase of one million compared to last year, according to AAA.

Families were out and about Friday afternoon, hitting the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Oakmont on the busiest travel day this holiday. Liam Price was on his way home to New Jersey from Notre Dame, Indiana, stopping at a rest stop after starting his day in Ohio.

"I'm on vacation mode since I just graduated, so you know that's how I'm doing it," Price said. "I haven't had any issues."

He said he will spend some time with family and then head out Saturday morning to Boston to see more relatives.

"I'm going to get screwed by traffic, but it's going to be OK," Price said.

AAA projects 4.8 million people will travel by car this Memorial Day in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York, up 3 percent from last year.

To help make the ride smoother, the Turnpike has suspended construction from now until Monday at 11 p.m., but travelers like Tim Campbell of East Lansing, Michigan, still encountered some delays in other states.

"I came through Ohio, and there were a lot of lane closures, which kind of sucked. But Pennsylvania's been nice and smooth," Campbell said.

Either way, you could still face some traffic, so when should you travel? The worst time is Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the rest of the weekend in the late afternoons to early evenings. Your best bet is any time before noon or 1 p.m.

Cindy Engle was traveling from Warren, Ohio.

"Hopefully we don't get backed up, so we'll see," Engle said.

While some may take steps to avoid that, as a new graduate, Price is taking things hour by hour.

"If you like a slow day, then go in for a slow day. But if you want to, if you need to get there quick and get up early," Price said.

If you're planning to travel on the roads this holiday, also make sure to plan for some wet weather.