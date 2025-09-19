Pennsylvania high school football scores for September 19, 2025

Friday night high school football has kicked off across Pennsylvania.

Week four of the 2025 high school football season is underway, with dozens of games across the state.

This story will be updated with the latest scores and highlights from around the state as they come in on Friday.

Week 4 Pennsylvania high school football scores

Albert Gallatin 46, Uniontown 10

Altoona 14, Central Dauphin East 0

Ambridge 42, Greensburg Salem 32

Apollo-Ridge 22, Shady Side Academy 14

Armstrong 17, Greater Latrobe High School 14

Athens 54, North Penn-Mansfield 13

Avonworth 48, Hopewell 14

Bald Eagle 21, Philipsburg-Osceola 14

Beaver Falls 8, Mohawk 6

Bellwood-Antis 26, Tyrone 7

Berks Catholic 35, Lancaster Catholic 6

Berlin-Brothersvalley 16, Northern Bedford 0

Bermudian Springs 30, Delone Catholic High School 7

Berwick 56, Hanover Area 19

Bethel Park 51, Trinity Washington 35

Bethlehem Freedom 51, William Allen High School 13

Bethlehem Liberty 42, Allentown Dieruff 0

Big Spring 27, Greencastle Antrim 17

Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Central Martinsburg 7

Bishop McDevitt 49, Carlisle 0

Bishop Shanahan 35, Unionville 34

Blackhawk 49, Yough 6

Blue Mountain 35, Bangor 0

Bowerston Conotton Valley, Ohio 46, Brownsville 7

Boys' Latin 22, Philadelphia Central 14

Cambria Heights 21, Northern Cambria 14

Camp Hill Trinity 17, Milton Hershey 6

Canon-McMillan 21, Mt Lebanon 6

Cardinal O'Hara 34, Smyrna, Del. 14

Central Bucks East 7, Pennsbury 0

Central York 56, South Western 17

Chartiers Valley 22, Hampton 13

Claysburg-Kimmel 46, Curwensville 20

Conemaugh Township 39, Portage Area 6

Conestoga Valley 29, Spring Grove 7

Cumberland Valley 24, Central Dauphin 15

Dallastown 56, Northeastern 7

Danville 28, Milton 17

Dover 21, Susquehannock 7

Downingtown West High School 38, Avon Grove 7

DuBois 42, St. Marys 13

Dunmore 43, Carbondale 14

East Pennsboro 35, Boiling Springs 7

Easton 42, Emmaus 7

Ellwood CIty 28, Freedom 14

Elwood City Riverside 40, New Brighton 6

Everett 40, Clear Spring, Md. 7

Executive 46, Biglerville 26

Fort Cherry 55, Monessen 6

Freeport 34, Burrell 7

Garnet Valley 19, Marple Newtown 14

Gateway 33, Franklin Regional 28

Greater Johnstown High School 24, Westmont Hilltop 6

Greensburg Central Catholic 34, Brentwood 6

Grove City 14, Fort LeBoeuf 6

Hamburg 21, Kutztown 20

Hanover 21, York Catholic 7

Haverford High School 10, Strath Haven 6

Hollidaysburg 49, Mifflinburg 14

Hughesville 18, Midd-West 7

Huntingdon 28, Clearfield 27

Indiana 41, Derry 34

Jersey Shore 42, Shikellamy 14

Lackawanna Trail 49, Mid Valley 27

Lakeland (PA) 42, Susquehanna 7

Laurel 40, Rochester 0

Leechburg 36, Jeannette 27

Line Mountain 33, Upper Dauphin 20

Loyalsock 32, Bloomsburg 23

Malvern Prep 17, Salesianum, Del. 14

Manheim Central 20, Conrad Weiser 7

Manheim Township 35, Hempfield 13

Marian Catholic High School 35, Mahanoy 13

Marion Center 38, West Shamokin 0

Mars 29, Montour 21

Mechanicsburg 35, Gettysburg 14

Meyersdale 27, Tussey Mountain 12

Montgomery 54, Canton 0

Montoursville 27, Mount Carmel Area High School 0

Morgantown, W.Va. 48, Connellsville 21

Mount Pleasant 49, Laurel Highlands 0

Mount Union High School 34, Moshannon Valley 19

Muhlenberg 35, Governor Mifflin 17

New Oxford 40, York Suburban 18

North Allegheny 20, Norwin 17

North Hills 56, Fox Chapel 7

North Schuylkill 36, Jim Thorpe 14

Northern Lehigh 37, Palmerton 25

Northwestern Lehigh 50, Lehighton 0

Oil City 56, Fairview 0

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 40, Ligonier Valley 6

Panther Valley 41, Pottsville Nativity 24

Parkland 42, Nazareth Area 6

Penn Cambria 36, Central Cambria 0

Penn-Trafford 42, Kiski 0

Pennridge 34, North Penn 10

Peters Township 28, West Allegheny 0

Pine Grove 28, Shenandoah Valley 26

Pine-Richland 56, Plum 14

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 59, Hempfield Area 7

Pittston 36, Dallas 35, OT

Pleasant Valley 35, East Stroudsburg South 6

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 44, Penn Wood 0

Rayland Buckeye, Ohio 36, Carrick 30

Red Land 47, Northern York 7

Reynolds 59, Lakeview 12

Richland 33, Forest Hills 7

Ridley 35, Radnor 0

Schuylkill Valley 34, Pequea Valley 6

Serra Catholic 39, Summit Academy 6

Shamokin 35, Central Mountain 7

Shippensburg 21, Mifflin County 6

Souderton 49, Quakertown 12

South Allegheny 56, South Park 7

South Fayette 28, Belle Vernon 7

South Williamsport 55, Wyalusing 0

Southern Lehigh 35, Pottsville 17

Southmoreland 28, Ringgold 7

State College 40, Chambersburg 0

Tamaqua 42, Salisbury 6

Tennent 22, Lancaster McCaskey 6

The Haverford School 28, Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast 24

United Valley 49, Conemaugh Valley 0

Upper Perkiomen 31, Pottsgrove 0

Upper St Clair 17, McKeesport 14

Valley View 49, Honesdale 8

Warrior Run 29, Lewisburg 24

Warwick 38, Cocalico 8

Washington 49, Sto-Rox 6

Wellsboro 37, Cowanesque Valley 15

Western Beaver 46, Union Area 14

Western Wayne 21, Old Forge 14

Wilkes-Barre 42, West Scranton 14

William Penn High School 52, Red Lion 20

Williamsport 29, Selinsgrove 23

Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 62, Cedar Crest 20

Windber 27, North Star 19

Woodland Hills 41, Shaler 7

Edison 18, Vaux Big Picture 8 (Thursday)

Pocono Mountain West 21, East Stroudsburg North 0 (Thursday)

Riverside 60, Montrose 6 (Thursday)

Schuylkill Haven 48, Minersville 38 (Thursday)

Susquehanna Township 35, Steelton-Highspire 20 (Thursday)

Twin Valley 49, Octorara 7 (Thursday)

WPIAL high school football games on KDKA+

This season, KDKA+ is airing regular-season WPIAL high school football games as part of the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week series.

The games are scheduled to air every Friday through Oct. 24, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. each week. The games will be simulcast on KDKA.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh streaming service.