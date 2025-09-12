Pennsylvania high school football scores for September 12, 2025

Friday night high school football is back in Pennsylvania.

Week three of the 2025 high school football season features some standout matchups across the state.

Find the latest scores and highlights from around the state below.

Week 3 Pennsylvania high school football scores

Abington Heights 45, Valley View 7

Aliquippa 19, Mars 6

Allentown Central Catholic 30, Pocono Mountain East 3

Annville-Cleona 42, Hamburg 0

Appoquinimink, Del. 41, Washington 6

Bellwood-Antis 20, Central Martinsburg 0

Berks Catholic 41, Pequea Valley 0

Berwick 48, Hazleton 6

Bethel Park 41, West Mifflin 7

Bethlehem Liberty 41, Northampton 34

Brentwood 42, Springdale 0

California 8, Bentworth 7

Camp Hill Trinity 48, Susquenita 3

Canon-McMillan 31, Armstrong 21

Catasauqua 33, Salisbury 7

Central Bucks South 21, Central Bucks East 14

Central Bucks West 43, Abington 15

Central Cambria 35, Greater Johnstown High School 14

Central Valley 49, McGuffey 6

Central York 50, Spring Grove 13

Chartiers Valley 62, Baldwin 12

Clearfield 21, Bellefonte 18, OT

Coatesville 28, Perkiomen Valley 13

Conestoga Valley 31, Ephrata 7

Conneaut 20, Titusville 14

Corry 40, Girard 7

Dallas 24, Wilkes-Barre 21

Danville 43, Central Columbia 7

Delone Catholic High School 21, Biglerville 7

Dematha, Md. 44, The Roman Catholic High School of Philadelphia 7

Derry 13, Burrell 7

Downingtown West High School 30, Spring-Ford 0

DuBois 59, Bradford 20

East Pennsboro 21, Greencastle Antrim 12

Eastern York 28, Kennard-Dale 26

Ellwood CIty 21, Mohawk 15

Emmaus 48, Stroudsburg 10

Erie McDowell 37, Erie 7

Exeter 43, Governor Mifflin 15

Farrell 66, Mercer 0

Father Judge High School 27, Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 26

Forest Hills 19, Chestnut Ridge 14

Fort Cherry 44, Chartiers-Houston 14

Gateway 34, Kiski 31

Gettysburg 36, Northern York 20

Greater Latrobe High School 13, Franklin Regional 7

Hanover Area 40, Old Forge 0

Harrisburg 49, Chambersburg 6

Hempfield 56, Lancaster McCaskey 6

Hollidaysburg 33, Butler 6

Indiana 48, Laurel Highlands 7

Iroquois 41, Union City 19

Jeannette 61, Frazier 19

Juniata 19, Buchanan 16

Juniata Valley 44, Claysburg-Kimmel 31

Lackawanna Trail 30, Dunmore 28

Lansdale Catholic 28, Archbishop Carroll 7

Lehighton 35, Palmerton 0

Lewisburg 36, Hughesville 0

Loyalsock 40, Midd-West 20

Malvern Prep 35, Imhotep 7

Maplewood 40, Lakeview 24

Marion Center 26, Cambria Heights 25

McKeesport 20, Belle Vernon 7

Mercyhurst 16, Seneca 7

Mid Valley 42, Honesdale 21

Middletown 35, Boiling Springs 6

Milton 25, South Williamsport 0

Montgomery 28, Wyalusing 6

Montour 41, Knoch 8

Moshannon Valley 14, Glendale 12

Mount Union High School 48, West Branch 6

Muncy 35, Northwest 0

Nazareth Area 56, Bethlehem Freedom 21

Neshaminy 18, North Penn 14

New Castle 53, Yough 0

New Oxford 36, Dover 6

Newport 47, Camp Hill 12

North Allegheny 56, Hempfield Area 13

North Pocono 38, Wallenpaupack Area High School 13

Northern Cambria 41, Conemaugh Valley 0

Northwestern Lehigh 34, Blue Mountain 28

Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 55, Saucon Valley 13

Oil City 17, Meadville 14

Palisades 28, Northern Lehigh 14

Penn Cambria 35, Bedford 10

Penn Hills 49, Fox Chapel 14

Pennridge 14, Pennsbury 0

Philipsburg-Osceola 39, Penns Valley 0

Pittsburgh North Catholic 49, Quaker Valley 0

Pottsville 44, Bangor 13

Quakertown 21, Bensalem 7

Red Lion 47, Susquehannock 14

Reynolds 50, Sharpsville 0

Ridley 55, Conestoga 0

Ringgold 33, Greensburg Salem 13

River Valley 56, Portage Area 26

Schuylkill Haven 69, Mahanoy 0

Schuylkill Valley 35, Kutztown 28

Scranton 51, West Scranton 6

Scranton Prep 49, Delaware Valley 44

Selinsgrove 27, Central Mountain 3

Shaler 27, Plum 20

Shamokin 43, Jersey Shore 42, 2OT

Shikellamy 35, Williamsport 14

Shippensburg 13, Palmyra 12

Solanco 35, Warwick 7

Souderton 48, Truman 7

South Allegheny 28, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 6

South Fayette 27, Elizabeth-Forward 24

South Western 42, Dallastown 28

Southern Columbia 49, Mount Carmel Area High School 16

Southern Lehigh 34, North Schuylkill 14

Spring Mills, W.Va. 52, Connellsville 0

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 27, Abraham Lincoln High School 14

State College 24, Cumberland Valley 14

Strath Haven 56, Radnor 6

Susquehanna Township 55, West Perry 7

Tri-Valley 42, Pottsville Nativity 13

Troy 51, Athens 35

Tunkhannock 42, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 6

Twin Valley 60, Eastern Lebanon County High 0

Tyrone 21, Bald Eagle 14

Unionville 35, Upper Perkiomen 7

Washington 35, Waynesburg Central 14

West York 27, York Suburban 2

Whitehall 45, Pocono Mountain West 13

Williams Valley 43, Minersville 40

Wilmington 35, Berlin-Brothersvalley 0

Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 49, Reading 0

Windber 24, Meyersdale 23

Woodland Hills 49, Penn-Trafford 21

Wyoming 38, Lakeland (PA) 14

Bishop McCort 31, Richland 12 (Thursday)

Downingtown East High School 28, Boyertown 0 (Thursday)

Elwood City Riverside 9, Union Area 7 (Thursday)

Jim Thorpe 35, Tamaqua 27 (Thursday)

William Penn High School 91, Northeastern 0 (Thursday)

WPIAL high school football games on KDKA+

This season, KDKA+ is airing regular-season WPIAL high school football games as part of the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week series.

The games are scheduled to air every Friday through Oct. 24, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. each week.

The games will be simulcast on KDKA.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh streaming service.