Pennsylvania high school football scores for September 12, 2025
Friday night high school football is back in Pennsylvania.
Week three of the 2025 high school football season features some standout matchups across the state.
Find the latest scores and highlights from around the state below.
Week 3 Pennsylvania high school football scores
Abington Heights 45, Valley View 7
Aliquippa 19, Mars 6
Allentown Central Catholic 30, Pocono Mountain East 3
Annville-Cleona 42, Hamburg 0
Appoquinimink, Del. 41, Washington 6
Bellwood-Antis 20, Central Martinsburg 0
Berks Catholic 41, Pequea Valley 0
Berwick 48, Hazleton 6
Bethel Park 41, West Mifflin 7
Bethlehem Liberty 41, Northampton 34
Brentwood 42, Springdale 0
California 8, Bentworth 7
Camp Hill Trinity 48, Susquenita 3
Canon-McMillan 31, Armstrong 21
Catasauqua 33, Salisbury 7
Central Bucks South 21, Central Bucks East 14
Central Bucks West 43, Abington 15
Central Cambria 35, Greater Johnstown High School 14
Central Valley 49, McGuffey 6
Central York 50, Spring Grove 13
Chartiers Valley 62, Baldwin 12
Clearfield 21, Bellefonte 18, OT
Coatesville 28, Perkiomen Valley 13
Conestoga Valley 31, Ephrata 7
Conneaut 20, Titusville 14
Corry 40, Girard 7
Dallas 24, Wilkes-Barre 21
Danville 43, Central Columbia 7
Delone Catholic High School 21, Biglerville 7
Dematha, Md. 44, The Roman Catholic High School of Philadelphia 7
Derry 13, Burrell 7
Downingtown West High School 30, Spring-Ford 0
DuBois 59, Bradford 20
East Pennsboro 21, Greencastle Antrim 12
Eastern York 28, Kennard-Dale 26
Ellwood CIty 21, Mohawk 15
Emmaus 48, Stroudsburg 10
Erie McDowell 37, Erie 7
Exeter 43, Governor Mifflin 15
Farrell 66, Mercer 0
Father Judge High School 27, Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 26
Forest Hills 19, Chestnut Ridge 14
Fort Cherry 44, Chartiers-Houston 14
Gateway 34, Kiski 31
Gettysburg 36, Northern York 20
Greater Latrobe High School 13, Franklin Regional 7
Hanover Area 40, Old Forge 0
Harrisburg 49, Chambersburg 6
Hempfield 56, Lancaster McCaskey 6
Hollidaysburg 33, Butler 6
Indiana 48, Laurel Highlands 7
Iroquois 41, Union City 19
Jeannette 61, Frazier 19
Juniata 19, Buchanan 16
Juniata Valley 44, Claysburg-Kimmel 31
Lackawanna Trail 30, Dunmore 28
Lansdale Catholic 28, Archbishop Carroll 7
Lehighton 35, Palmerton 0
Lewisburg 36, Hughesville 0
Loyalsock 40, Midd-West 20
Malvern Prep 35, Imhotep 7
Maplewood 40, Lakeview 24
Marion Center 26, Cambria Heights 25
McKeesport 20, Belle Vernon 7
Mercyhurst 16, Seneca 7
Mid Valley 42, Honesdale 21
Middletown 35, Boiling Springs 6
Milton 25, South Williamsport 0
Montgomery 28, Wyalusing 6
Montour 41, Knoch 8
Moshannon Valley 14, Glendale 12
Mount Union High School 48, West Branch 6
Muncy 35, Northwest 0
Nazareth Area 56, Bethlehem Freedom 21
Neshaminy 18, North Penn 14
New Castle 53, Yough 0
New Oxford 36, Dover 6
Newport 47, Camp Hill 12
North Allegheny 56, Hempfield Area 13
North Pocono 38, Wallenpaupack Area High School 13
Northern Cambria 41, Conemaugh Valley 0
Northwestern Lehigh 34, Blue Mountain 28
Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 55, Saucon Valley 13
Oil City 17, Meadville 14
Palisades 28, Northern Lehigh 14
Penn Cambria 35, Bedford 10
Penn Hills 49, Fox Chapel 14
Pennridge 14, Pennsbury 0
Philipsburg-Osceola 39, Penns Valley 0
Pittsburgh North Catholic 49, Quaker Valley 0
Pottsville 44, Bangor 13
Quakertown 21, Bensalem 7
Red Lion 47, Susquehannock 14
Reynolds 50, Sharpsville 0
Ridley 55, Conestoga 0
Ringgold 33, Greensburg Salem 13
River Valley 56, Portage Area 26
Schuylkill Haven 69, Mahanoy 0
Schuylkill Valley 35, Kutztown 28
Scranton 51, West Scranton 6
Scranton Prep 49, Delaware Valley 44
Selinsgrove 27, Central Mountain 3
Shaler 27, Plum 20
Shamokin 43, Jersey Shore 42, 2OT
Shikellamy 35, Williamsport 14
Shippensburg 13, Palmyra 12
Solanco 35, Warwick 7
Souderton 48, Truman 7
South Allegheny 28, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 6
South Fayette 27, Elizabeth-Forward 24
South Western 42, Dallastown 28
Southern Columbia 49, Mount Carmel Area High School 16
Southern Lehigh 34, North Schuylkill 14
Spring Mills, W.Va. 52, Connellsville 0
Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 27, Abraham Lincoln High School 14
State College 24, Cumberland Valley 14
Strath Haven 56, Radnor 6
Susquehanna Township 55, West Perry 7
Tri-Valley 42, Pottsville Nativity 13
Troy 51, Athens 35
Tunkhannock 42, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 6
Twin Valley 60, Eastern Lebanon County High 0
Tyrone 21, Bald Eagle 14
Unionville 35, Upper Perkiomen 7
Washington 35, Waynesburg Central 14
West York 27, York Suburban 2
Whitehall 45, Pocono Mountain West 13
Williams Valley 43, Minersville 40
Wilmington 35, Berlin-Brothersvalley 0
Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 49, Reading 0
Windber 24, Meyersdale 23
Woodland Hills 49, Penn-Trafford 21
Wyoming 38, Lakeland (PA) 14
Bishop McCort 31, Richland 12 (Thursday)
Downingtown East High School 28, Boyertown 0 (Thursday)
Elwood City Riverside 9, Union Area 7 (Thursday)
Jim Thorpe 35, Tamaqua 27 (Thursday)
William Penn High School 91, Northeastern 0 (Thursday)
WPIAL high school football games on KDKA+
This season, KDKA+ is airing regular-season WPIAL high school football games as part of the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week series.
The games are scheduled to air every Friday through Oct. 24, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. each week.
The games will be simulcast on KDKA.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh streaming service.