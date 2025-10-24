Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 24, 2025
Friday night high school football has kicked off across Pennsylvania, and teams are fighting for postseason sports.
Week 9 of the 2025 high school football season has dozens of games across the state with playoff implications.
This story will be updated with the latest scores from around the state as they come in on Friday.
Week 9 Pennsylvania high school football scores
Abington Heights 44, Hazleton 14
Albert Gallatin 34, Weir, W.Va. 6
Aliquippa 57, Ambridge 7
Altoona 31, Carlisle 21
Apollo-Ridge 28, Ligonier Valley 14
Archbishop Carroll 41, Hanover 6
Armstrong 41, Franklin Regional 14
Athens 57, Sayre Area 0
Bald Eagle 21, Central Cambria 0
Bellwood-Antis 45, Forest Hills 27
Bentworth 35, Avella 0
Berks Catholic 14, Annville-Cleona 7, OT
Berlin-Brothersvalley 34, Moshannon Valley 8
Berwick 53, Tunkhannock 0
Bethlehem Catholic 24, Northampton 21
Blue Mountain 34, Tamaqua 20
Burrell 48, Deer Lakes 41
California 36, Jefferson-Morgan 14
Cambria Heights 42, West Shamokin 7
Cambridge Springs 46, Union City 7
Carbondale 20, Old Forge 14
Central Bucks West 28, Central Bucks East 21
Central Dauphin 28, Chambersburg 20
Central Valley 35, North Hills 31
Central York 56, William Penn High School 14
Chartiers Valley 38, Ringgold 0
Chartiers-Houston 56, Northgate 20
Claysburg-Kimmel 41, Everett 27
Clearfield 34, Penn Cambria 28, OT
Cumberland Valley 48, Cedar Cliff 17
Dallas 44, Lake-Lehman 6
Danville 21, Selinsgrove 12
Derry 47, Yough 20
Donegal 20, Octorara 14
Downingtown West High School 22, Downingtown East High School 14
East Stroudsburg South 22, East Stroudsburg North 16
Easton 51, Nazareth Area 14
Elizabeth-Forward 41, Mount Pleasant 7
Ellwood CIty 25, Beaver Falls 24
Ephrata 28, Governor Mifflin 20
Exeter 42, Elizabethtown 7
Fairview 35, Titusville 14
Farrell 46, Cathedral Prep 7
Fort LeBoeuf 41, Mercyhurst 23
Frazier 57, Springdale 6
Greensburg Central Catholic 36, Leechburg 7
Greenville 41, Eisenhower 22
Hampton 15, West Mifflin 13
Hanover Area 63, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 0
Harbor Creek 42, Iroquois 8
Hempfield Area 42, Gateway 38
Hollidaysburg 49, DuBois 0
Homer-Center 41, Portage Area 6
Honesdale 41, West Scranton 40
Hughesville 24, Muncy 21
Imani 53, Freeport 7
Jeannette 36, Riverview 0
Juniata Valley 55, Windber 28
Kane Area 42, Bradford 6
Karns City 33, Wilmington 28
Kennett 17, Oxford 14
Kutztown 36, Pequea Valley 28
Lackawanna Trail 40, Riverside 14
Lakeland (PA) 28, Mid Valley 14
Lancaster Catholic 17, Schuylkill Valley 16
Laurel 14, Neshannock 7
Lehighton 40, Jim Thorpe 20
Line Mountain 63, Susquenita 14
Mahanoy 44, Shenandoah Valley 43
Malvern Prep 24, Episcopal Academy 0
Manheim Township 20, Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 14
Marion Center 41, Penns Manor 20
Mechanicsburg 17, Shippensburg 0
Meyersdale def. Mount Union High School, forfeit
Mifflinburg 35, Lewisburg 0
Minersville 45, Panther Valley 18
Montgomery 21, Cowanesque Valley 6
Montour 34, West Allegheny 13
Montoursville 52, Loyalsock 14
Moon 24, South Fayette 21
New Brighton 6, Union Area 2
New Castle 41, Blackhawk 17
New Oxford 44, Eastern York 20
North East 55, Warren 6
North Pocono 24, Scranton Prep 21
North Schuylkill 48, Pottsville 8
North Star 41, West Branch 12
Northern Lehigh 21, Saucon Valley 13
Northwestern Lehigh 36, Southern Lehigh 28
Norwin 14, Mt Lebanon 7
Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 56, Wilson 0
Oakland Southern, Md. 33, Uniontown 13
Parkland 34, Emmaus 13
Pen Argyl 32, Bangor 21
Penn Manor 48, Lancaster McCaskey 0
Penn-Trafford 42, Greater Latrobe High School 14
Pennridge 28, Central Bucks South 7
Perkiomen Valley 21, Pottsgrove 6
Peters Township 35, Bethel Park 0
Philipsburg-Osceola 28, Bedford 6
Pine-Richland 49, Shaler 17
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 45, Canon-McMillan 10
Pleasant Valley 10, Stroudsburg 6
Plum 20, Penn Hills 14
River Valley 38, Northern Cambria 14
Schuylkill Haven 55, Tri-Valley 20
Seneca Valley 21, North Allegheny 18
Seton-LaSalle 27, Washington 14
Shamokin 26, Mount Carmel Area High School 21
Slippery Rock 42, Mercer 17
Solanco 28, Garden Spot 21
South Williamsport 62, Northwest 0
Southern Columbia 61, Shikellamy 28
Southmoreland 38, Greensburg Salem 0
Spring-Ford 14, Upper Perkiomen 10
Springfield 10, Strath Haven 7
St. Francis, N.Y. 35, Erie McDowell 28
Steel Valley 33, South Allegheny 12
Thomas Jefferson 58, Laurel Highlands 7
Toronto, Ohio 54, Brownsville 22
Trinity Washington 34, Belle Vernon 21
Troy 49, Canton 6
Tussey Mountain 34, Curwensville 7
Tyrone 28, Chestnut Ridge 13
Unionville 49, Conrad Weiser 14
Upper St Clair 56, Moon 8
Warrior Run 31, Milton 10
Wellsboro 48, North Penn-Mansfield 10
West Perry 31, Greencastle Antrim 13
West York 50, Dover 7
Western Beaver 50, Freedom 0
Whitehall 49, Allentown Central Catholic 14
Woodland Hills 28, Kiski 0
Wyoming 41, Pittston 22
York Catholic 19, Delone Catholic High School 10
York Suburban 45, Northeastern 7
Cedar Crest 41, Lebanon 7 (Thursday)
Delaware Valley 49, Scranton 19 (Thursday)
Marian Catholic High School 41, Pottsville Nativity 14 (Thursday)
Port Allegany 48, Brockway 22 (Thursday)
Union 22, Reynolds 14 (Thursday)
WPIAL high school football games on KDKA+
This season, KDKA+ is airing regular-season WPIAL high school football games as part of the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week series.
The games are scheduled to air every Friday through Oct. 24, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. each week. The games will be simulcast on KDKA.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh streaming service.