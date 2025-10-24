Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 24, 2025

Friday night high school football has kicked off across Pennsylvania, and teams are fighting for postseason sports.

Week 9 of the 2025 high school football season has dozens of games across the state with playoff implications.

This story will be updated with the latest scores from around the state as they come in on Friday.

Week 9 Pennsylvania high school football scores

Abington Heights 44, Hazleton 14

Albert Gallatin 34, Weir, W.Va. 6

Aliquippa 57, Ambridge 7

Altoona 31, Carlisle 21

Apollo-Ridge 28, Ligonier Valley 14

Archbishop Carroll 41, Hanover 6

Armstrong 41, Franklin Regional 14

Athens 57, Sayre Area 0

Bald Eagle 21, Central Cambria 0

Bellwood-Antis 45, Forest Hills 27

Bentworth 35, Avella 0

Berks Catholic 14, Annville-Cleona 7, OT

Berlin-Brothersvalley 34, Moshannon Valley 8

Berwick 53, Tunkhannock 0

Bethlehem Catholic 24, Northampton 21

Blue Mountain 34, Tamaqua 20

Burrell 48, Deer Lakes 41

California 36, Jefferson-Morgan 14

Cambria Heights 42, West Shamokin 7

Cambridge Springs 46, Union City 7

Carbondale 20, Old Forge 14

Central Bucks West 28, Central Bucks East 21

Central Dauphin 28, Chambersburg 20

Central Valley 35, North Hills 31

Central York 56, William Penn High School 14

Chartiers Valley 38, Ringgold 0

Chartiers-Houston 56, Northgate 20

Claysburg-Kimmel 41, Everett 27

Clearfield 34, Penn Cambria 28, OT

Cumberland Valley 48, Cedar Cliff 17

Dallas 44, Lake-Lehman 6

Danville 21, Selinsgrove 12

Derry 47, Yough 20

Donegal 20, Octorara 14

Downingtown West High School 22, Downingtown East High School 14

East Stroudsburg South 22, East Stroudsburg North 16

Easton 51, Nazareth Area 14

Elizabeth-Forward 41, Mount Pleasant 7

Ellwood CIty 25, Beaver Falls 24

Ephrata 28, Governor Mifflin 20

Exeter 42, Elizabethtown 7

Fairview 35, Titusville 14

Farrell 46, Cathedral Prep 7

Fort LeBoeuf 41, Mercyhurst 23

Frazier 57, Springdale 6

Greensburg Central Catholic 36, Leechburg 7

Greenville 41, Eisenhower 22

Hampton 15, West Mifflin 13

Hanover Area 63, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 0

Harbor Creek 42, Iroquois 8

Hempfield Area 42, Gateway 38

Hollidaysburg 49, DuBois 0

Homer-Center 41, Portage Area 6

Honesdale 41, West Scranton 40

Hughesville 24, Muncy 21

Imani 53, Freeport 7

Jeannette 36, Riverview 0

Juniata Valley 55, Windber 28

Kane Area 42, Bradford 6

Karns City 33, Wilmington 28

Kennett 17, Oxford 14

Kutztown 36, Pequea Valley 28

Lackawanna Trail 40, Riverside 14

Lakeland (PA) 28, Mid Valley 14

Lancaster Catholic 17, Schuylkill Valley 16

Laurel 14, Neshannock 7

Lehighton 40, Jim Thorpe 20

Line Mountain 63, Susquenita 14

Mahanoy 44, Shenandoah Valley 43

Malvern Prep 24, Episcopal Academy 0

Manheim Township 20, Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 14

Marion Center 41, Penns Manor 20

Mechanicsburg 17, Shippensburg 0

Meyersdale def. Mount Union High School, forfeit

Mifflinburg 35, Lewisburg 0

Minersville 45, Panther Valley 18

Montgomery 21, Cowanesque Valley 6

Montour 34, West Allegheny 13

Montoursville 52, Loyalsock 14

Moon 24, South Fayette 21

New Brighton 6, Union Area 2

New Castle 41, Blackhawk 17

New Oxford 44, Eastern York 20

North East 55, Warren 6

North Pocono 24, Scranton Prep 21

North Schuylkill 48, Pottsville 8

North Star 41, West Branch 12

Northern Lehigh 21, Saucon Valley 13

Northwestern Lehigh 36, Southern Lehigh 28

Norwin 14, Mt Lebanon 7

Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 56, Wilson 0

Oakland Southern, Md. 33, Uniontown 13

Parkland 34, Emmaus 13

Pen Argyl 32, Bangor 21

Penn Manor 48, Lancaster McCaskey 0

Penn-Trafford 42, Greater Latrobe High School 14

Pennridge 28, Central Bucks South 7

Perkiomen Valley 21, Pottsgrove 6

Peters Township 35, Bethel Park 0

Philipsburg-Osceola 28, Bedford 6

Pine-Richland 49, Shaler 17

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 45, Canon-McMillan 10

Pleasant Valley 10, Stroudsburg 6

Plum 20, Penn Hills 14

River Valley 38, Northern Cambria 14

Schuylkill Haven 55, Tri-Valley 20

Seneca Valley 21, North Allegheny 18

Seton-LaSalle 27, Washington 14

Shamokin 26, Mount Carmel Area High School 21

Slippery Rock 42, Mercer 17

Solanco 28, Garden Spot 21

South Williamsport 62, Northwest 0

Southern Columbia 61, Shikellamy 28

Southmoreland 38, Greensburg Salem 0

Spring-Ford 14, Upper Perkiomen 10

Springfield 10, Strath Haven 7

St. Francis, N.Y. 35, Erie McDowell 28

Steel Valley 33, South Allegheny 12

Thomas Jefferson 58, Laurel Highlands 7

Toronto, Ohio 54, Brownsville 22

Trinity Washington 34, Belle Vernon 21

Troy 49, Canton 6

Tussey Mountain 34, Curwensville 7

Tyrone 28, Chestnut Ridge 13

Unionville 49, Conrad Weiser 14

Upper St Clair 56, Moon 8

Warrior Run 31, Milton 10

Wellsboro 48, North Penn-Mansfield 10

West Perry 31, Greencastle Antrim 13

West York 50, Dover 7

Western Beaver 50, Freedom 0

Whitehall 49, Allentown Central Catholic 14

Woodland Hills 28, Kiski 0

Wyoming 41, Pittston 22

York Catholic 19, Delone Catholic High School 10

York Suburban 45, Northeastern 7

Cedar Crest 41, Lebanon 7 (Thursday)

Delaware Valley 49, Scranton 19 (Thursday)

Marian Catholic High School 41, Pottsville Nativity 14 (Thursday)

Port Allegany 48, Brockway 22 (Thursday)

Union 22, Reynolds 14 (Thursday)

WPIAL high school football games on KDKA+

This season, KDKA+ is airing regular-season WPIAL high school football games as part of the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week series.

The games are scheduled to air every Friday through Oct. 24, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. each week. The games will be simulcast on KDKA.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh streaming service.