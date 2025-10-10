Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 10, 2025

Friday night high school football is off and running across Pennsylvania.

Week 7 of the 2025 high school football season is underway, with dozens of games across the state as the playoffs inch closer.

Week 7 Pennsylvania high school football scores

Aliquippa 34, Blackhawk 17

Bald Eagle 28, Westmont Hilltop 0

Belle Vernon 48, Laurel Highlands 6

Bellwood-Antis 46, Chestnut Ridge 28

Berwick 63, Williamsport 19

Bethlehem Center 48, Mapletown 0

Bethlehem Freedom 35, Northampton 14

Bishop McCort 42, Philipsburg-Osceola 0

Butler 35, Taylor Allderdice High School 8

Cambria Heights 34, Conemaugh Township 26

Camp Hill Trinity 38, West Perry 14

Cedar Crest 48, Lancaster McCaskey 6

Central Bucks West 28, Pennridge 14

Chambersburg 28, Altoona 10

Chartiers-Houston 34, Serra Catholic 0

Claysburg-Kimmel 29, Moshannon Valley 13

Cle. Benedictine, Ohio 53, Cathedral Prep 23

Conestoga Valley 42, Elizabethtown 7

Corry 28, Fairview 3

Dallas 7, Crestwood 0

Delaware Valley 41, Valley View 0

Derry 43, Greensburg Salem 28

DuBois 45, Brookville 0

Dunmore 42, West Scranton 7

Easton 23, Bethlehem Liberty 20

Eisenhower 42, Franklin 13

Elizabeth-Forward 55, Yough 7

Emmaus 42, Allentown Dieruff 7

Farrell 52, Sharpsville 7

Fitch, Ohio 21, Erie McDowell 12

Garden Spot 34, Bristol 20

General McLane 49, Meadville 20

Governor Mifflin 49, Lebanon 7

Greensburg Central Catholic 52, Springdale 14

Greenville 43, Saegertown 6

Hatboro-Horsham 41, Tennent 18

Hempfield 30, Exeter 28

Hershey 42, Northern York 14

Highlands 42, Burrell 21

Hollidaysburg 42, Selinsgrove 14

Homer-Center 30, West Shamokin 0

Honesdale 56, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 21

Huntingdon 28, Bedford 9

Jeannette 23, Brentwood 18

Kennett 24, Unionville 21

Lakeland (PA) 40, Western Wayne 14

Lansdale Catholic 28, Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 21, OT

Laurel 42, Shenango 0

Lehighton 27, Tamaqua 16

Line Mountain 54, Buchanan 8

Littlestown 10, Delone Catholic High School 7

Manheim Central 42, Fleetwood 3

Marion Center 28, Purchase Line 12

McKeesport 56, Mars 31

Meyersdale 54, Brownsville 0

Middletown 14, East Pennsboro 10

Minersville 34, Pottsville Nativity 0

Mohawk 33, Western Beaver 20

Montgomery 57, Holy Redeemer 6

Mount Carmel Area High School 35, Central Mountain 13

New Oxford 14, West York 7

North Pocono 37, Scranton 14

Northern Lehigh 42, Catasauqua 12

Northwestern 50, Seneca 7

Northwestern Lehigh 50, Jim Thorpe 7

Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 34, Palisades 22

Oil City 61, Warren 7

Palmerton 26, Salisbury 25

Parkland 37, Allentown Central Catholic 7

Penn Cambria 27, Tyrone 10

Penn Hills 19, Mt Lebanon 14

Penn-Trafford 48, Franklin Regional 14

Pine-Richland 43, Greater Latrobe High School 7

Plum 35, Fox Chapel 0

Pottsgrove 35, Upper Merion 7

Quakertown 47, Truman 0

Ridley 14, Haverford High School 0

River Valley 46, Conemaugh Valley 14

Riverside 55, Carbondale 7

Schuylkill Valley 31, Hamburg 13

Scranton Prep 35, Mid Valley 0

Seneca Valley 47, Hempfield Area 8

Shaler 17, North Hills 14

Shamokin 38, Lewisburg 0

Slippery Rock 37, Titusville 14

South Allegheny 35, Apollo-Ridge 0

South Park 42, Ligonier Valley 21

South Side 35, Neshannock 7

South Williamsport 28, Muncy 20

Southern Columbia 26, Montoursville 16

Southmoreland 14, Mount Pleasant 0

State College 39, Central Dauphin East 14

Strath Haven 51, Harriton 0

Stroudsburg 28, East Stroudsburg North 6

Thomas Jefferson 42, Ringgold 6

Towanda 42, Sayre Area 14

Tri-Valley 42, Mahanoy 7

Trinity Washington 42, Chartiers Valley 18

Troy 58, North Penn-Mansfield 10

United Valley 31, Portage Area 0

Upper Perkiomen 22, Phoenixville 19

Upper St Clair 57, Bethel Park 32

Warrior Run 42, Hughesville 7

Washington 61, Charleroi 9

West Allegheny 24, New Castle 14

West Chester East 27, West Chester Henderson 26

Whitehall 48, William Allen High School 8

Williams Valley 56, Marian Catholic High School 10

Wilmington 48, Mercer 0

Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 42, Penn Manor 7

Windber 14, Berlin-Brothersvalley 10

Wyoming 28, Lake-Lehman 0

Berks Catholic 37, Columbia 0 (Thursday)

Council Rock South 14, Souderton 7 (Thursday)

Hickory 21, Grove City 14 (Thursday)

Milton Hershey 49, Boiling Springs 21 (Thursday)

North Schuylkill 42, Blue Mountain 21 (Thursday)

Olney 34, Academy at Palumbo 8 (Thursday)

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 35, Norwin 6 (Thursday)

