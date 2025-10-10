Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 10, 2025
Friday night high school football is off and running across Pennsylvania.
Week 7 of the 2025 high school football season is underway, with dozens of games across the state as the playoffs inch closer.
This story will be updated with the latest scores from around the state as they come in on Friday.
Week 7 Pennsylvania high school football scores
Aliquippa 34, Blackhawk 17
Bald Eagle 28, Westmont Hilltop 0
Belle Vernon 48, Laurel Highlands 6
Bellwood-Antis 46, Chestnut Ridge 28
Berwick 63, Williamsport 19
Bethlehem Center 48, Mapletown 0
Bethlehem Freedom 35, Northampton 14
Bishop McCort 42, Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Butler 35, Taylor Allderdice High School 8
Cambria Heights 34, Conemaugh Township 26
Camp Hill Trinity 38, West Perry 14
Cedar Crest 48, Lancaster McCaskey 6
Central Bucks West 28, Pennridge 14
Chambersburg 28, Altoona 10
Chartiers-Houston 34, Serra Catholic 0
Claysburg-Kimmel 29, Moshannon Valley 13
Cle. Benedictine, Ohio 53, Cathedral Prep 23
Conestoga Valley 42, Elizabethtown 7
Corry 28, Fairview 3
Dallas 7, Crestwood 0
Delaware Valley 41, Valley View 0
Derry 43, Greensburg Salem 28
DuBois 45, Brookville 0
Dunmore 42, West Scranton 7
Easton 23, Bethlehem Liberty 20
Eisenhower 42, Franklin 13
Elizabeth-Forward 55, Yough 7
Emmaus 42, Allentown Dieruff 7
Farrell 52, Sharpsville 7
Fitch, Ohio 21, Erie McDowell 12
Garden Spot 34, Bristol 20
General McLane 49, Meadville 20
Governor Mifflin 49, Lebanon 7
Greensburg Central Catholic 52, Springdale 14
Greenville 43, Saegertown 6
Hatboro-Horsham 41, Tennent 18
Hempfield 30, Exeter 28
Hershey 42, Northern York 14
Highlands 42, Burrell 21
Hollidaysburg 42, Selinsgrove 14
Homer-Center 30, West Shamokin 0
Honesdale 56, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 21
Huntingdon 28, Bedford 9
Jeannette 23, Brentwood 18
Kennett 24, Unionville 21
Lakeland (PA) 40, Western Wayne 14
Lansdale Catholic 28, Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 21, OT
Laurel 42, Shenango 0
Lehighton 27, Tamaqua 16
Line Mountain 54, Buchanan 8
Littlestown 10, Delone Catholic High School 7
Manheim Central 42, Fleetwood 3
Marion Center 28, Purchase Line 12
McKeesport 56, Mars 31
Meyersdale 54, Brownsville 0
Middletown 14, East Pennsboro 10
Minersville 34, Pottsville Nativity 0
Mohawk 33, Western Beaver 20
Montgomery 57, Holy Redeemer 6
Mount Carmel Area High School 35, Central Mountain 13
New Oxford 14, West York 7
North Pocono 37, Scranton 14
Northern Lehigh 42, Catasauqua 12
Northwestern 50, Seneca 7
Northwestern Lehigh 50, Jim Thorpe 7
Notre Dame High School of Green Pond 34, Palisades 22
Oil City 61, Warren 7
Palmerton 26, Salisbury 25
Parkland 37, Allentown Central Catholic 7
Penn Cambria 27, Tyrone 10
Penn Hills 19, Mt Lebanon 14
Penn-Trafford 48, Franklin Regional 14
Pine-Richland 43, Greater Latrobe High School 7
Plum 35, Fox Chapel 0
Pottsgrove 35, Upper Merion 7
Quakertown 47, Truman 0
Ridley 14, Haverford High School 0
River Valley 46, Conemaugh Valley 14
Riverside 55, Carbondale 7
Schuylkill Valley 31, Hamburg 13
Scranton Prep 35, Mid Valley 0
Seneca Valley 47, Hempfield Area 8
Shaler 17, North Hills 14
Shamokin 38, Lewisburg 0
Slippery Rock 37, Titusville 14
South Allegheny 35, Apollo-Ridge 0
South Park 42, Ligonier Valley 21
South Side 35, Neshannock 7
South Williamsport 28, Muncy 20
Southern Columbia 26, Montoursville 16
Southmoreland 14, Mount Pleasant 0
State College 39, Central Dauphin East 14
Strath Haven 51, Harriton 0
Stroudsburg 28, East Stroudsburg North 6
Thomas Jefferson 42, Ringgold 6
Towanda 42, Sayre Area 14
Tri-Valley 42, Mahanoy 7
Trinity Washington 42, Chartiers Valley 18
Troy 58, North Penn-Mansfield 10
United Valley 31, Portage Area 0
Upper Perkiomen 22, Phoenixville 19
Upper St Clair 57, Bethel Park 32
Warrior Run 42, Hughesville 7
Washington 61, Charleroi 9
West Allegheny 24, New Castle 14
West Chester East 27, West Chester Henderson 26
Whitehall 48, William Allen High School 8
Williams Valley 56, Marian Catholic High School 10
Wilmington 48, Mercer 0
Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 42, Penn Manor 7
Windber 14, Berlin-Brothersvalley 10
Wyoming 28, Lake-Lehman 0
Berks Catholic 37, Columbia 0 (Thursday)
Council Rock South 14, Souderton 7 (Thursday)
Hickory 21, Grove City 14 (Thursday)
Milton Hershey 49, Boiling Springs 21 (Thursday)
North Schuylkill 42, Blue Mountain 21 (Thursday)
Olney 34, Academy at Palumbo 8 (Thursday)
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 35, Norwin 6 (Thursday)
