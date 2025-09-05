Pennsylvania high school football scores for September 5, 2025

Friday night high school football is back in Pennsylvania.

Week two of the 2025 high school football season is underway, with dozens of games across the state.

This story will be updated with the latest scores and highlights from around the state as they come in on Friday.

Week 2 Pennsylvania high school football scores

Bald Eagle 21, Penns Valley 0

Berwick 33, Lackawanna Trail 12

Bishop McCort 34, Chestnut Ridge 0

Blue Mountain 47, Jim Thorpe 0

Bristol 35, Hamburg 14

Cambria Heights 28, Purchase Line 0

Cedar Cliff 14, Central Dauphin East 3

Central Bucks West 13, Souderton 0

Clearfield 27, Philipsburg-Osceola 15

Dunmore 50, Susquehanna 0

Emmaus 41, Reading 14

Exeter 42, Pleasant Valley 0

Fitch, Ohio 28, Erie 0

Fort Cherry 55, West Greene 8

Hempfield Area 43, Kiski 10

Hollidaysburg 40, Allegany, Md. 13

Jeannette 31, Ligonier Valley 0

Jersey Shore 49, Selinsgrove 6

Line Mountain 35, Juniata 0

Littlestown 21, Annville-Cleona 13

Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast 35, Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 7

Montgomery 58, Sayre Area 0

Moshannon Valley 35, Southern Huntingdon High School 0

New Brighton 38, Northgate 0

North Penn 42, Quakertown 7

North Penn-Mansfield 24, Towanda 17

Norwin 35, Greater Latrobe High School 0

Octorara 28, Kutztown 15

Penncrest 20, Haverford High School 13

Peters Township 35, Mt Lebanon 0

Port Allegany 27, Clarion Area High School 14

Richland 55, Westmont Hilltop 0

Shenango 24, Mohawk 0

Shippensburg 28, Waynesboro 21

Southern Columbia 35, Milton 0

Strath Haven 21, Upper Darby 0

Tamaqua 21, Pottsville 19

Thomas Jefferson 10, McKeesport 7

Tri-Valley 24, Pine Grove 0

United Valley 27, Northern Cambria 21

Upper St Clair 49, Franklin Regional 6

Williams Valley 49, Pottsville Nativity 0

Williamsport 42, Central Mountain 0

Wyoming 50, Western Wayne 0

WPIAL high school football games on KDKA+

This season, KDKA+ is airing 10 regular-season WPIAL high school football games as part of the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week series.

The games are scheduled to air every Friday from Aug. 22 through Oct. 24, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. each week.

The games will be simulcast on KDKA.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh streaming service.