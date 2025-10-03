Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 3, 2025

Friday night high school football has kicked off across Pennsylvania.

Week 6 of the 2025 high school football season is underway, with dozens of games across the state as the playoffs inch closer.

This story will be updated with the latest scores from around the state as they come in on Friday.

Week 6 Pennsylvania high school football scores

Fort Cherry 56, Cornell 20

Hampton 35, Indiana 7

Mars 56, Knock 0

Bethlehem Freedom 28, Bethlehem Catholic 0 (Thursday)

Corry 34, North East 16 (Thursday)

Girard 32, Harbor Creek 24 (Thursday)

Lampeter-Strasburg 59, Northern Lebanon 13 (Thursday)

Olney 22, Roxborough 7 (Thursday)

Penn Manor 39, Littlestown 6 (Thursday)

Vaux Big Picture 18, Kensington 12 (Thursday)

Wyomissing 55, Boone 6 (Thursday)

WPIAL high school football games on KDKA+

This season, KDKA+ is airing regular-season WPIAL high school football games as part of the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week series.

The games are scheduled to air every Friday through Oct. 24, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. each week. The games will be simulcast on KDKA.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh streaming service.