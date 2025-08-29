Pennsylvania high school football scores for August 29, 2025

Friday night high school football is back in Pennsylvania.

This story will be updated with the latest scores and highlights from around the state as they come in on Friday.

Week 1 Pennsylvania high school football scores

Abington Heights 37, West Scranton 10

Aliquippa 42, Belle Vernon 7

Avon Grove 41, Penn Wood 0

Berlin-Brothersvalley 28, Mount Union High School 14

Berwick 42, Mid Valley 0

Bethlehem Catholic 35, Emmaus 14

Big Spring 53, Camp Hill 14

Bishop McCort 21, Bellwood-Antis 6

Buchanan 20, Susquenita 0

Butler 48, Brashear 24

Calvert Hall College, Md. 33, Penn Charter 7

Cambria Heights 35, River Valley 7

Cambridge Springs 43, Northwestern 18

Carbondale 37, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 2

Catasauqua 34, Wilson 7

Cathedral Prep 43, Sharon 41

Cedar Cliff 26, Central Dauphin 7

Central Bucks West 24, Upper Dublin 7

Central Cambria 16, Penns Valley 14

Central York 36, Manheim Township 28

Chambersburg 26, Central Dauphin East 21

Chartiers-Houston 42, Springdale 8

Clairton 79, Serra Catholic 0

Claysburg-Kimmel 17, Northern Bedford 14

Clearfield 21, Bedford 14

Cochranton 55, Union City 13

Corry 47, Warren 0

Cumberland Valley 35, Carlisle 0

Dallastown 25, Penn Manor 7

Dunmore 45, Old Forge 7

Easton 36, Spring-Ford 3

Eisenhower 34, Saegertown 28

Elizabeth-Forward 35, Highlands 14

Everett 26, Moshannon Valley 20

Farrell 45, Fort LeBoeuf 3

Freedom 18, Rochester 0

Freeport 49, Derry 6

General McLane 28, Harbor Creek 0

Gettysburg 41, Waynesboro 34

Girard 56, Titusville 55

Greater Latrobe High School 42, Plum 35, 2OT

Greensburg Salem 14, Ligonier Valley 12

Grove City 43, Fairview 7

Hamburg 22, Midd-West 21

Haverford High School 22, Garnet Valley 7

Hempfield Area 31, Franklin Regional 14

Hickory 41, University 24

Homer-Center 23, United Valley 15

Hopewell 31, New Castle 6

Hubbard, Ohio 28, Wilmington 21

Hughesville 32, Towanda 0

Huntingdon 48, Somerset 12

Jeannette 35, Apollo-Ridge 22

Jersey Shore 49, Delaware Valley 21

Juniata Valley 26, North Star 6

Kennard-Dale 48, Northeastern 30

Kutztown 66, York Tech 26

Lackawanna Trail 35, Western Wayne 3

Lakeland (PA) 53, Scranton Holy Cross 6

Lancaster Catholic 47, Delone Catholic High School 20

Line Mountain 62, Newport 7

Lower Moreland 49, Fels 0

Loyola, Md. 45, Scranton Prep 13

Mapletown 22, Frazier 21

Marian Catholic High School 17, Tri-Valley 14

Marion Center 42, Portage Area 20

Mars 17, Bethel Park 13

Meadville 35, Connellsville 14

Mentor, Ohio 42, Erie McDowell 12

Meyersdale 44, Glendale 16

Middletown 22, Milton Hershey 7

Mifflin County 14, Northern York 0

Minersville 49, Shenandoah Valley 6

Montoursville 35, Milton 7

Moon 41, Montour 13

Mount Carmel Area High School 48, Central Columbia 0

Muhlenberg 48, Reading 0

Nazareth Area 62, Whitehall 33

Neshannock 42, Union Area 6

New Brighton 42, Summit Academy 14

New Oxford 29, Cocalico 25

North Allegheny 41, Gateway 0

North Penn-Mansfield 25, Sayre Area 0

North Pocono 34, Pittston 21

North Schuylkill 50, Tamaqua 7

Northampton 48, East Stroudsburg South 19

Northern Cambria 14, Purchase Line 0

Norwin 42, Kiski 7

Oil City 36, Mercyhurst 14

Palisades 17, Saucon Valley 0

Parkland 18, Bethlehem Freedom 7

Penn Cambria 47, Bald Eagle 24

Penn-Trafford 26, Mt Lebanon 18

Penns Manor 55, Conemaugh Valley 6

Perkiomen Valley 45, Governor Mifflin 13

Philipsburg-Osceola 20, Chestnut Ridge 14

Pittsburgh North Catholic 69, Knoch 10

Pocono Mountain East 28, Honesdale 7

Port Allegany 66, Moniteau 14

Pottsville 16, Jim Thorpe 7

Pottsville Nativity 12, Pine Grove 6

Punxsutawney 49, DuBois 35

Reynolds 38, Maplewood 6

Ridley 54, Lower Merion 12

Ringgold 61, Indiana 14

Riverside 34, Hanover Area 31

Schuylkill Haven 54, Panther Valley 0

Scranton 45, Wyoming Valley West 7

Seneca Valley 38, North Hills 10

Shady Side Academy 56, Burrell 26

Shamokin 49, Lake-Lehman 7

Shippensburg 22, Hershey 19

Souderton 19, Central Bucks South 7

South Allegheny 49, Brentwood 6

South Fayette 45, Shaler 27

South Williamsport 31, Canton 14

Southern Columbia 41, Loyalsock 0

Southern Lehigh 28, Blue Mountain 0

Southmoreland 49, East Allegheny 7

St Clairsville, Ohio 49, Brownsville 13

State College 37, Altoona 7

Steel Valley 21, Washington 6

Susquehanna Township 62, Greencastle Antrim 6

Sussex Central, Del. 40, West Philadelphia 6

The Roman Catholic High School of Philadelphia 49, Cardinal Newman (FL), Fla. 35

Thomas Jefferson 37, Central Valley 14

Trinity Washington 35, McGuffey 13

Tussey Mountain 19, Southern Huntingdon High School 13, 3OT

Twin Valley 62, Selinsgrove 0

Tyrone 49, Westmont Hilltop 6

Uniontown 12, Perry Traditional Academy 8

Unionville 35, Academy Park 14

Upper St Clair 48, Canon-McMillan 0

Valley View 24, Crestwood 13

Warrior Run 24, Montgomery 7

Warwick 14, Lampeter-Strasburg 7

West Perry 28, Boiling Springs 0

West York 42, Red Lion 6

Western Beaver 32, South Side 20

William Allen High School 36, Martin Luther King High School 24

William Penn High School 22, Hempfield 16

Williams Valley 42, Mahanoy 0

Williamsport 28, Hazleton 7

Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 27, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 7

Windber 36, Curwensville 22

Woodland Hills 41, Penn Hills 7

Wyalusing 30, Cowanesque Valley 14

Wyoming 27, Dallas 20

York Catholic 15, Biglerville 14

York Suburban 21, Bermudian Springs 7

Yough 42, Charleroi 7

WPIAL high school football games on KDKA+

This season, KDKA+ is airing 10 regular-season WPIAL high school football games as part of the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week series.

The games are scheduled to air every Friday from Aug. 22 through Oct. 24, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. each week.

The games will be simulcast on KDKA.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh streaming service.