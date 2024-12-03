Family of slain Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire asks Pennsylvania lawmakers to ban "Glock switches"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The family of slain Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire is calling on Pennsylvania lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws.

The mother, father, and sister of Chief Justin McIntire, who was ambushed, shot and killed in the line of duty last year, are joining CeaseFirePA to call for a ban on "Glock switches."

The switches are devices that convert handguns into homemade machine guns, capable of firing up to 1,200 rounds per minute.

The family says that Aaron Swan, the man who shot and killed McIntire, had one of those devices on his gun on the day of the deadly ambush.

"I hunt, I shoot deer, I have guns," said Brandon McIntire, Justin's brother. "But I don't believe anybody should have a fully automatic switch on a Glock on the streets. What do you need it for? That's not meant for protection."

"The local DA should be able to prosecute anybody using these weapons," said Lori McIntire, Justin's mother. "It's a no-brainer. What if it was one of your loved ones gunned down with one of those? It should just be banned.

CeaseFirePA says that the switches are already banned at the federal level, but resources often don't allow for the cases to be prioritized.

23 others states have already banned the switches, according to CeaseFirePA.