Pennsylvania Coach Lines suing the McKeesport Area School District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Coach Lines is suing the McKeesport Area School District.

According to the Mon Valley Independent, the bus company alleges the mayor, a state senator and board members conspired to retaliate against the owner for his political views.

The company believes the district over-reported the number of students who needed to be picked up, creating a crisis that led to its contract being terminated.

The bus company is seeking $50,000.