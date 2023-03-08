Pennsylvania Coach Lines suing the McKeesport Area School District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Coach Lines is suing the McKeesport Area School District.
According to the Mon Valley Independent, the bus company alleges the mayor, a state senator and board members conspired to retaliate against the owner for his political views.
The company believes the district over-reported the number of students who needed to be picked up, creating a crisis that led to its contract being terminated.
The bus company is seeking $50,000.
