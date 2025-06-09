Meth, fentanyl, heroin and African wildcats found in Pennsylvania home during bust

Drugs, cash and two African wildcats were found in a home in Clearfield County during a drug bust, authorities said on Monday.

In a news release, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said Jennifer Dixon and Nicholas Rumsey are facing charges in connection with the bust earlier this month.

Authorities said law enforcement served a search warrant at the Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, home on June 5 as part of an ongoing investigation into the two suspects.

At the home, officials said approximately three pounds of methamphetamine, 159 grams of fentanyl, nine grams of heroin, nearly $8,000 in cash, and two African wildcats were found.

Drugs, cash and two African wildcats were found in a home in Clearfield County during a drug bust on June 5, 2025, authorities said. Credit: Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General

The animals were found living in cages in the basement of the home. The Pennsylvania State Game Commission took possession of the wildcats, the attorney general's office said. But it was not immediately known where they were taken.

Permits are required to keep animals like African wildcats in a home, and "these cats appeared to be unlawfully kept," the news release said.

"The recovery and rescue of these wildcats provides the animals with opportunities to live safer, healthier lives – not caged in the basement of this home. I am grateful to Pennsylvania State Police and all the agencies involved in this operation for this remarkable seizure," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in the news release.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

The 27-year-old Dixon and 33-year-old Rumsey are charged with possession with intent to distribute, endangering the welfare of a child and other drug-related charges.