Pa. bill proposes selling recreational marijuana in state stores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A few bills going through Harrisburg call for the recreational use of marijuana in the state, but how it would be sold is something that will be up for debate.

One bill proposes selling recreational marijuana in state stores, but advocates for cannabis say this is a plan they can't get behind.

If it's up to Rep. David Delloso of Delaware County, you would be able to buy a nice whiskey and marijuana in the same store. He said cannabis could bring hundreds of millions of dollars to the state, but not everyone is on board.

"Are cannabis consumers going to have access to a full variety of products and will those products be at competitive price points?" Patrick Nightingale with the Pittsburgh chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws said over Zoom.

The group is all for recreational use. They just don't want to be a state monopoly.

"The state store model just seems poorly designed to accomplish that," Nightingale said.

Rep. Dan Frankel, who represents the eastern part of the city, agrees. He has a bill pushing for the adult use of marijuana as well. It addresses consumer safety, social justice for historic wrongs with the enforcement of marijuana and a revenue component.

"Hopefully one that would be directed to helping that historic dislocation in those communities," Rep. Frankel said over Zoom.

He said copying the medical marijuana system may work better than selling it in state stores but adds that all these bills will likely change as everyone talks them over.

"I don't think any of the bills that are out there right now are going to be the final legislation," Rep. Frankel said.

Another bill being introduced in the Senate would look to make it easier to get a medical marijuana card. Sen. Jim Brewster, who represents parts of the Mon Valley, said this bill would allow a doctor to make the decision on prescribing medical marijuana as opposed to someone needing to meet a list of qualifying conditions. It would also eliminate the fee for renewing a medical marijuana card.

"It's right for amendments. I think what we want to do is stimulate thought throughout the Legislature based on feedback senators and House of Representatives have got," Sen. Brewster said.

Advocates worry about where the money will come from to cover no longer having a fee.

"Is it going to fall on consumers in the form of a retail tax, which we don't have right now, or a higher excise tax on the producers?" Nightingale said.

Rep. Frankel said now is the time to have these conversations on marijuana. With bipartisanship, he believes this could be the year legislation moves forward. That is welcome news to advocates.

"I am hopeful that we can have at least have a committee hearing or series of committee hearings to start discussing these issues," Nightingale said.

Currently, these bills are just in the process of being introduced, so they have a long way to go. They have to pass both chambers before getting to the governor's desk.