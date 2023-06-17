Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announces $2 million settlement with Adore Me

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A $2.35 million settlement has been reached with an online retailer.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry made the announcement this week, saying the company "Adore Me" which sells intimate apparel deceptively marketed its VIP membership program.

The company allegedly made it difficult for consumers who purchased the membership to cancel.

"Adore Me lured consumers into their VIP Membership Program without being upfront about the automatic charges and membership terms," Attorney General Henry said. "It is illegal for companies to subject customers to recurring subscription charges without giving clear notice and a reasonable way to cancel. Companies who advertise online should take this settlement as a warning: if you break the law, my office will find out and do whatever we can to get Pennsylvanians their money back."

Customers were charged almost $40 per month.

The company now must notify customers so that they may receive a refund.