Busy day expected on Pennsylvania highways as travelers hit the road for 4th of July weekend

Busy day expected on the road ahead of 4th of July travel weekend

Busy day expected on the road ahead of 4th of July travel weekend

Busy day expected on the road ahead of 4th of July travel weekend

It's going to be a busy day on Pennsylvania highways as travelers hit the road for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Nearly six million drivers are expected to use the Pennsylvania Turnpike through the holiday travel period.

With the 4th of July falling on a Friday this year, the Turnpike says it's expected to be nearly 3.5% busier on the highway this year compared to last year.

Today is expected to be the second busiest of the holiday travel period with 650,000 drivers using the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Another 685,000 are expected to be on the Turnpike tomorrow.

With the increased traffic on the Turnpike, officials say that all road construction and maintenance projects have been paused through Sunday evening to make sure as many lanes on the highway are open as possible.

According to AAA, the best time to be on the road today is before 12 p.m. with the worst times are between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers will be upping their coverage of the roadways this week to ensure people are obeying the speed limits and the rules of the road while driving responsibly.

This holiday travel season marks the first with Paul Miller's Law in effect in Pennsylvania, which prohibits the use of handheld devices while driving or temporarily stopped.