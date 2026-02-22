Penn State's THON sets another record, raises nearly $19 million to fight pediatric cancer

It was yet another record-setting weekend at Penn State University as the annual THON event raised nearly $19 million to help fight pediatric cancer.

More than 700 students were on hand at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center as they danced the weekend away for a good cause and setting a new record at the same time.

This year's THON event raised $18,841,726 to help support the fight against pediatric cancer, breaking last year's total and record by more than $1.1 million.

Penn State University's annual THON event raised over $18.8 million in the help to fight pediatric cancer. Michael Owen / Penn State University

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro called Penn State's annual philanthropic "incredible," saying that it's a special weekend every year as the event raises money and also puts smiles on children's faces.

"You're making Pennsylvania proud," Shapiro said.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy effort, which has now raised $254 million since 1977 and helped over 5,500 families.