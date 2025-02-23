Penn State's THON sets record, raises over $17 million for pediatric cancer research

Penn State University's annual THON fundraising event, which concluded Sunday, raised over $17 million for pediatric cancer research, a new record for the event.

Over 700 dancers spent 46 consecutive hours in the Bryce Jordan Center to raise money for the fight against childhood cancer.

The total amount came to an impressive $17,737,040.93. This year's event beat the $16,955,683.63 raised in 2024 by nearly $800,000.

"THON is a true display of devoting every ounce of yourself to a cause larger than life. No matter how someone chooses to get involved in this organization, they are making a real impact in the lives of children and families battling childhood cancer," said Keegan Sobczak, Penn State student and Executive Director for THON 2025.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy effort, which has now raised over $250 million since 1977 and helped over 4,800 families, according to its website.