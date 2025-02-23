Watch CBS News
Local News

Penn State's THON sets record, raises over $17 million for pediatric cancer research

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Penn State University's annual THON fundraising event, which concluded Sunday, raised over $17 million for pediatric cancer research, a new record for the event.

Over 700 dancers spent 46 consecutive hours in the Bryce Jordan Center to raise money for the fight against childhood cancer.

The total amount came to an impressive $17,737,040.93. This year's event beat the $16,955,683.63 raised in 2024 by nearly $800,000.

The total for THON™ 2025 A Home For Hope is $17,737,040.93

Posted by Penn State THON on Sunday, February 23, 2025

"THON is a true display of devoting every ounce of yourself to a cause larger than life. No matter how someone chooses to get involved in this organization, they are making a real impact in the lives of children and families battling childhood cancer," said Keegan Sobczak, Penn State student and Executive Director for THON 2025.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy effort, which has now raised over $250 million since 1977 and helped over 4,800 families, according to its website.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.