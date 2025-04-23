Penn State auctioning off Beaver Stadium memorabilia amid major renovation project

Penn State University is auctioning off memorabilia items from Beaver Stadium amid the venue's ongoing major renovation project.

The university's athletics department recently announced in a social media post that the auction will kick off on April 28.

The auction is expected to include a number of different types of "featured collectibles," including authentic letters from the stadium's old press box, unique signs from the stadium, the lionhead from the stadium, and sections of bleacher seats.

Penn State says more details will be announced in the coming days.

The auctioning off of the items comes amid a major renovation project that will add new concourses on the field, main, and upper levels and will also include more escalators, elevators and pedestrian ramps.

Earlier this year, the stadium's press box was demolished as part of the renovation project.

End of an era! Tons of unbelievable memories! Goodbye @beaver_stadium press box! pic.twitter.com/6IuRQaw1dK — Kris Petersen (@GoPSUKris) January 4, 2025

All of the renovation work at Beaver Stadium is expected to completed ahead of the 2027 football season.