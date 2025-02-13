Penn State University moves forward with stadium revitalization plan

The Beaver Stadium Revitalization plan has progressed with work on the west side of the stadium in State College, P.A.

The Penn State Board of Trustees approved investing towards the renovation of Beaver Stadium in May 2024.

"Our next phase will modernize the west side of Beaver Stadium while maintaining its historic roots. As we continue to make these changes, we only further enhance our stadium, making it one of the most intimidating places to play in the country," said Pat Kraft, Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics.

The upcoming renovations will happen around the next three football offseason periods. There are plans for improved amenities and Wi-Fi connection with 135 new wireless access points. The revitalization plan will add new concourses on the field, main and upper levels and will also include more escalators, elevators and pedestrian ramps.

The west side will include premium seating options but 75 percent will include non-premium seats.

"These renovations will give Nittany Nation the opportunity to continue bringing the home field advantage in new and improved spaces, said James Franklin, Head Coach of Penn State Football.

The revitalization plan is expected to be complete prior to the 2027 football season.

Beaver Stadium render image (Penn State)

To check out more on the revitalization plan you can visit the website.