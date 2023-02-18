Penn State president announces potential major renovation to Beaver Stadium

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) - Penn State has announced it's considering a major renovation of Beaver Stadium.

The university president said it could expand the use of the facility beyond just Nittany Lions football.

"After extensive research and consultation, renovation for Beaver Stadium is the direction we want to take as it is far more economical than a new build," said University President Neeli Bendapudi. "In addition, it's important to note that no part of this project will be funded by tuition, student fees, or any of our educational budget."'

Bendapudi emphasized that Penn State's athletic program is self-sustaining and is currently working on a funding model and timeline.

While the plan has not been finalized, it will have to be brought before the full board for a vote once it is.

It was described as a "multi-year project."