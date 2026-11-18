The investigation into a Penn State fraternity at the center of a cocaine trafficking ring uncovered "disturbing" allegations of hazing, including physical abuse like waterboarding and sleep deprivation, the university said.

Penn State announced on Wednesday that the Delta Upsilon International Fraternity lost its recognition as a student organization for at least four years following an investigation.

The chapter was placed on interim suspension in August after the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General charged several current and former students, accusing them of running a massive drug trafficking operation out of the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses.

"The investigation found that the chapter subjected new members to a pattern of hazing that included extensive control over daily activities, acts of servitude, sleep deprivation, physical punishment, intimidation, humiliation and threats of additional harm," Penn State said in a press release.

New members were subjected to physical abuse like confinement, forced consumption, kicking, punching and waterboarding, the university said, causing injuries and "emotional distress." The investigation also corroborated the accusations of drug use and drug dealing.

Penn State said the international fraternity headquarters removed the chapter's leadership and suspended its remaining members. Current students accused of misconduct will be addressed through the university's individual student conduct process.

The findings of the university's investigation were released the same day prosecutors announced Agostino Abbatiello, the alleged ringleader of the cocaine trafficking ring, was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Delta Upsilon operated in privately owned off-campus houses, Penn State said. Sigma Chi, meanwhile, continues to operate as an unrecognized group without any oversight from Penn State, meaning the university has no authority to sanction the organization, though it can discipline students.