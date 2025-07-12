Penn State fraternity allegedly subjected members to physical, emotional abuse, police say

A fraternity at Penn State is charged with subjecting members to physical and emotional abuse.

CBS affiliate WTAJ in Altoona reports that leaders of the Phi Beta Sigma chapter at Penn State are accused of overseeing and taking part in daily military-style workouts as well as beatings.

The chapter's president and dean of recruitment were charged with simple assault and hazing in May.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13 in Centre County.