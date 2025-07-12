Watch CBS News
Local News

Penn State fraternity allegedly subjected members to physical, emotional abuse, police say

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Penn State fraternity allegedly subjected members to physical, emotional abuse
Penn State fraternity allegedly subjected members to physical, emotional abuse 00:22

A fraternity at Penn State is charged with subjecting members to physical and emotional abuse.

CBS affiliate WTAJ in Altoona reports that leaders of the Phi Beta Sigma chapter at Penn State are accused of overseeing and taking part in daily military-style workouts as well as beatings.

The chapter's president and dean of recruitment were charged with simple assault and hazing in May.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13 in Centre County.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.