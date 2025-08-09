Pa. state lawmakers push to launch study to turn Penn State Fayette into military college

State lawmakers look to launch study to turn PSU Fayette into military college

Lawmakers in Pennsylvania want to launch a study to potentially turn the Penn State Fayette County campus into a senior military college.

Republican State Representative Charity Grimm Krupa represents the region and is the elected official proposing the study.

Rep. Grimm Krupa said the goal is to make use of the facility after Penn State announced the closure of the branch campus.

She said that no plans are currently being drawn up until lawmakers are convinced that it would benefit the community and the students.

"My understanding is that there are only six military colleges across the nation, and there's no reason that Pennsylvania can't be home of one of those, and make it ultra successful," Rep. Grimm Krupa said. "I want to make sure that before we invest any taxpayer dollars in this, that it's a good idea and can be successful."

A member of the Penn State Fayette advisory board said that there have been no discussions about turning the campus into a military facility.

They are, however, pushing for the campus to be owned and operated by Fayette County.

The campus is set to close in 2027.