Penn State board votes to close 7 branch campuses

Penn State's board has voted to close seven of the university's branch campuses.

Penn State's board of trustees voted 25 in favor and 8 against closing the DuBois, Fayette, Mont Alto, New Kensington, Shenango, Wilkes-Barre and York campuses after the spring of the 2026-27 academic year.

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi says over the past 10 years, the seven campuses have seen a 43% decline in enrollment. And there's the issue of financial costs.

"Many are understandably hoping for a way to have it all, but honestly, the numbers tell a different story," Bendapudi said.

Bendapudi says she understands how much people care about their local campuses and how they've deeply impacted the communities.

"I want to be clear: we did not arrive at this moment because people failed. In fact, the opposite is true. We heard from more than 500 people," Bendapudi said.

The university is offering resources for those impacted, including letting students complete their degree through the university and giving faculty members priority hiring considerations for other available positions.

The university says those campuses account for 3.6% of students, 3.4% of faculty and 2.2% of total staff. Thirteen branch campuses will still be open.

Penn State's Beaver, Greater Allegheny, Hazleton, Schuylkill and Scranton campuses had previously been considered for closure, but were taken off the chopping block.