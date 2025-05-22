Watch CBS News
Local News

Penn State board votes to close 7 branch campuses

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Penn State's board has voted to close seven of the university's branch campuses

Penn State's board of trustees voted 25 in favor and 8 against closing the DuBois, Fayette, Mont Alto, New Kensington, Shenango, Wilkes-Barre and York campuses after the spring of the 2026-27 academic year. 

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi says over the past 10 years, the seven campuses have seen a 43% decline in enrollment. And there's the issue of financial costs. 

penn state branch campus closures
(Photo: KDKA)

"Many are understandably hoping for a way to have it all, but honestly, the numbers tell a different story," Bendapudi said. 

Bendapudi says she understands how much people care about their local campuses and how they've deeply impacted the communities.

"I want to be clear: we did not arrive at this moment because people failed. In fact, the opposite is true. We heard from more than 500 people," Bendapudi said. 

The university is offering resources for those impacted, including letting students complete their degree through the university and giving faculty members priority hiring considerations for other available positions.

The university says those campuses account for 3.6% of students, 3.4% of faculty and 2.2% of total staff. Thirteen branch campuses will still be open. 

Penn State's Beaver, Greater Allegheny, Hazleton, Schuylkill and Scranton campuses had previously been considered for closure, but were taken off the chopping block.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.