Penn State University board recommends closing 7 branch campuses

Penn State's board has recommended closing seven of the university's branch campuses, a twist from the previous possibility of closing 12 different sites throughout Pennsylvania.

Under the board's proposal, the university's DuBois, Fayette, Mont Alto, New Kensington, Shenango, and York campuses would close following the 2026-27 spring semester.

Penn State's Beaver, Greater Allegheny, Hazleton, Schuylkill, and Scranton campuses had previously been considered for closure, but are now no longer on the chopping block.

University leaders had been weighing the decision to close several campuses across Pennsylvania amid declining enrollment and financial problems like a lack of state funding, leaving many students in limbo and pushing back against the university.

Penn State says they have the resources available for students who may be impacted by potential campus closures.

As a part of these resources, Penn State says every students will have the opportunity to complete their degree through the university and Penn State will offer priority hiring consideration for faculty members applying to open positions at other campus.

The recommendations from the board were released Tuesday after learning that documents on closures had been leaked to some members of the media.

"It is regrettable that our communities who may be impacted by campus closures are hearing information before a final decision by the Board of Trustees and an announcement from the University," according to a statement shared on Penn State website.

A final decision on the closures hasn't been made yet and Penn State's board of trustees will meet in an executive session on Thursday with a public meeting to be held at a later date that hasn't yet been announced.