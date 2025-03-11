Watch CBS News
House catches fire in Penn Hills after neighbors report hearing "booms"

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A person is unaccounted for after neighbors reported hearing loud "booms" before a house caught fire in Penn Hills on Tuesday afternoon. 

Neighbors said they heard two large "booms" before the fire broke out on College Street, Penn Hills fire investigator Chuck Miller confirmed.

penn-hills-fire.jpg
(Photo: KDKA)

Crews are trying to find someone inside one of the homes, Miller said. He also said that crews are up against hoarding conditions. 

"I was asleep on my couch and when the first bang went off, I woke up. The second one, I ran outside and I just saw the house engulfed in flames," a neighbor said. 

penn-hills-fire-college-street.jpg
(Photo: Frank Buczkowski)

One house is a total loss and the other suffered heat damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

