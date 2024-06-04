Argument inside Pittsburgh-area bar led to shooting that killed 2, injured 7: police

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Police said an argument inside Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar in Penn Hills led to a mass shooting on Sunday.

Nathaniel Smiley Jr., 44, was involved, Allegheny County police said on Tuesday. He was arguing with an unknown man when he was shot and killed, according to authorities.

Stephanie Stuart, 28, was also killed. Her family describes her as loving, charming and outgoing. She was the youngest of three and loved her pets Bella and Peso.

Seven people were injured in the shooting. They are expected to survive.

"We believe two or more persons fired guns inside the establishment," Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa said.

Police said 50 to 100 people were inside Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar. According to investigators, there is no indication at this time that the victims started the altercation that led to the deadly shooting.

Allegheny County police are asking people to come forward. There are cameras outside the establishment but none inside.

"We are asking for the community's help," Costa said. "We want to talk with anyone that was inside at the time of the shooting, and also if anyone has video either prior or after the shooting occurred."