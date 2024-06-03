Pittsburgh-area bar where shooting killed 2, injured 7 didn't have liquor license

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh-area bar where two people were shot to death and seven others were injured was operating without a liquor license, police said.

Investigators are consulting with the district attorney's office to determine if any further action is necessary against the Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar on Laketon Road, Allegheny County police said in an update on Monday.

A shooting killed two people and injured seven others at the Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar on Laketon Road in Penn Hills on June 2, 2024. (Photo: KDKA)

Police Superintendent Chris Kearns said Penn Hills police had been at the bar for two other shootings in the past month or so, though neither was deadly.

Two people, 44-year-old Nathaniel Smiley Jr. and 28-year-old Stephanie Stuart, were killed when gunfire broke out at the bar around 3 a.m. Sunday. Seven others were injured. As of Monday, police said five had been released from the hospital and while the other two are still hospitalized, they're expected to survive.

Police called the investigation ongoing and said detectives are still working to identify and interview witnesses. Investigators believe a fight broke out, leading to the shooting. On Sunday, Kearns said police believe two or more shooters are responsible.

