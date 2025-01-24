Penguins' winning streak against the Ducks ends with 5-1 loss

Mason McTavish and Alex Killorn each scored twice and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Thursday night.

Frank Vatrano also scored and Troy Terry and Jacob Trouba each had a pair of assists as the Ducks snapped a four-game winless streak. John Gibson made 31 saves.

Michael Bunting scored on a power play for Pittsburgh. Rickard Rakell had an assist in his return to the lineup after missing a game due to family reasons. Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves.

The Ducks beat the Penguins for the seventh time in 22 games, dating to the 2013-14 season.

Penguins: Pittsburgh never led and lost for the fifth time in seven games. The Penguins began the game with a flurry of shots, but couldn't break through against Gibson. The Ducks took control and got behind Pittsburgh's defense multiple times to keep pressure on Nedeljkovic.

Ducks: McTavish is heating up. The 21-year-old forward had just five goals in his first 33 games and was demoted to the third line. He has four goals and two assists in his last nine games.

With Anaheim leading 2-1 late in the second period, Pittsburgh broke out on a 3-on-2 rush and Erik Karlsson appeared to capitalize on a one-timer. But, Gibson slid across the crease and made a toe save at the last second and rob Karlsson of a potential tying goal.

The Ducks improved to 18-0-2 when scoring three or more goals.

The Penguins continue their seven-game trip at Seattle on Saturday. The Ducks finish a three-game homestand against Nashville on Saturday.

