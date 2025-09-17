Penguins invite 69 players to 2025-26 training camp

The Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday unveiled the team's training camp roster ahead of the 2025-26 regular season.

The roster features 69 total players, including 37 forwards, 24 defensemen and eight goaltenders. Five additional players, Noel Acciari, Rutger McGroarty, Tanner Howe, Bill Zonnon and Peyton Kettles, will attend but are injured and not medically cleared to participate.

Training camp opens on Thursday, Sept. 18, at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. All practices at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex are free and open to the public.

Ben Kindel, the 11th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, will also attend the camp, alongside other prospects like Ville Koivunen, Owen Pickering and Harrison Brunicke.

Forwards Robby Fabbri, Cal Burke and Brett Murray, defenseman Jake Livingstone and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will participate after having signed professional tryout contracts.

On Thursday, Group A will hold its first practice at 8:45 a.m., followed by Group B at 11:30 a.m. and Group C taking the ice at 2 p.m., according to a press release from the team.

The Penguins will begin preseason action with a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 22.

Pittsburgh begins the regular season on the road against former head coach Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers on Oct. 7, then returns for the home opener against the New York Islanders on Oct. 9.

A full training camp schedule, including preseason game dates, can be found here.