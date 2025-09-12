Watch CBS News
Penguins sign legendary goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to PTO, will play a preseason game

The Penguins' 2003 first overall pick and three-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender, Marc-Andre Fleury, is coming home. 

Penguins President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas announced on Friday morning that Fleury has signed a professional tryout contract and will join the team for practice at noon on Friday, September 26, and will play in parts of the Penguins' preseason game at PPG Paints Arena at 7 p.m. the next night.

"The entire Penguins organization is honored to welcome Marc-Andre Fleury back to the ice in Pittsburgh," said Dubas. "This past year, everyone witnessed how beloved and respected Marc is in the game of hockey, but the adoration goes beyond his accolades and career. Marc means so much to our team, our fans, and the City of Pittsburgh because of the person he is and the example he set. The Penguins feel he and his family are most deserving of this opportunity to celebrate this full-circle moment back where it all started in front of the black and gold faithful."

Fleury played 22 seasons in the National Hockey League, and spent 13 of those with the Penguins from 2003 to 2017. In that time, he won three Stanley Cups: 2009, 2016, and 2017. He also holds just about every record for goaltenders in the Penguins' organization. His 691 games played, 375 wins, and 44 shutouts are all first in the team's history. 

After 13 seasons with the Penguins, Fleury went on to play for the Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks, and Minnesota Wild. 

Tickets for Marc-Andre Fleury's return are on sale now on the Penguins' website. 

