Penguins trade forward Michael Bunting to Nashville for a forward and defenseman

The Penguins and President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas made his second trade of the evening, this time sending forward Michael Bunting as well as a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Nashville Predators.

In exchange, the Penguins receive defenseman Luke Schenn and forward Tommy Novak.

The 35-year-old Schenn is signed through next season with a cap hit of $2.75 million and has played 61 games for the Predators this season, scoring one goal and four assists for five points.

Schenn has been in the NHL since 2008 and in that time, he's totaled 3,588 hits which is the third-most in the NHL and first among defensemen in that time span. He also won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

Novak, a 27-year-old forward, is signed through the 2026-27 season with a cap hit of $3.5 million. This season, he's scored 13 goals and nine assists for 22 points. He's spent four years in the NHL, all with Nashville and has scored 49 goals and 68 assists for 117 points, including six game-winning goals.

The Penguins will now have 27 picks over the next three drafts including four first-round picks, and 15 picks across the first three rounds, giving them the most picks in the league over the next three drafts.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, the Penguins announced they traded Vincent Desharnais to the San Jose Sharks for a 2028 fifth-round pick.