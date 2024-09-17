Penguins players surprise season ticket holders with in-person deliveries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sidney Crosby was out and about on Monday helping deliver season tickets to Penguins fans!

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain made his first surprise visit of the day to the home of Heather and Josh Rodgers in Adams Township.

Crosby made sure to sign everyone's jerseys and also take some photos.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby surprised a family in Mars with their season tickets on Monday. KDKA

His surprise visit with the Rodgers' family came a short time after signing a two-year contract extension with the team and Crosby says he's glad he's going to continue his career in Pittsburgh.

"It's been really special and I've had some incredible experiences and memories so I want to continue that," Crosby said. "Basically, I think that having the opportunity to play with Geno and Tanger this long and being part of an organization like this for as long as I have has been really special, so it's just happy to be able to continue it."

The season ticket holders were told they would be paid a special visit from a player, but they didn't know who it would be until they showed up at their front door.

Other players making surprise visits included are Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, Tristan Jarry, Michael Bunting, Cody Glass, Matt Grzelcyk, Marcus Pettersson, Blake Lizotte, Anthony Beauvillier and Drew O'Connor.