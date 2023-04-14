Penguins relieve Ron Hextall and Brian Burke of their duties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 16 years, the Penguins have made the decision to take the front office in a different direction.

The team announced that General Manager Ron Hextall and President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke have been relieved of their duties with the organization.

The team also relieved Assistant General Manager Chris Pryor of his duties.

"We are grateful to Brian, Ron, and Chris for their contributions to the organization over the past two seasons, but we feel that the team will benefit from new hockey operations leadership," said John Henry and Tom Werner of Fenway Sports Group in a statement. "While this season has been disappointing, we believe in our core group of players and the goal of contending for the Stanley Cup has not changed."

Both Hextall and Burke were hired in the COVID-19-shortened season in 2021 when Jim Rutherford suddenly resigned as Penguins' general manager.

In that time, the Penguins were eliminated from the postseason in the first round in 2021 and 2022.

As ownerships begins the search for a new general manager and hockey operations leadership, they said duties will be split between the Director of Hockey Operations Alec Schall, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton General Manager Erik Heasley, and Hockey Operations Analyst Andy Sauicer.

Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan will assist with hockey operations duties, as well.

The Penguins missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year, ending the longest active postseason streak in North American sports.