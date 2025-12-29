Penguins acquire winger Yegor Chinakhov from Columbus Blue Jackets for draft picks

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Yegor Chinakhov in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to several NHL insiders, including Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

The Penguins have traded away forward Danton Heinen, a 2026 second-round draft pick (originally belonging to the St. Louis Blues), and a 2027 third-round draft pick (originally belonging to the Washington Capitals), according to a media release provided by the Penguins.

Chinakhov, 24, is a left-handed winger who was selected by the Blue Jackets with the 21st overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He is in the final year of his contract with a cap hit of $2.1 million. He is scheduled to be a restricted free agent in July.

Chinakhov has three goals and three assists in 29 games this season. His best NHL season to date came during the 2023-24 campaign, where he notched 16 goals and 29 points in 53 games.

He has 37 goals and 40 assists (77 career points) in 204 NHL games over five seasons.