Pedestrian hit by train in Washington County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was hit by a train in Washington County on Wednesday.
County 911 said it happened near Lincoln Street in Elco. The pedestrian was flown to a local hospital.
No update was available on the condition of the pedestrian.
The call came in around 7 p.m
