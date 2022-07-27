Watch CBS News
Pedestrian hit by train in Washington County

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was hit by a train in Washington County on Wednesday.

County 911 said it happened near Lincoln Street in Elco. The pedestrian was flown to a local hospital. 

No update was available on the condition of the pedestrian. 

The call came in around 7 p.m

July 27, 2022

