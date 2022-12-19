91-year-old man hit by vehicle in Sharon dies
SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) - A man who was hit by a vehicle in Sharon has died, police said.
Donald Sebastian, 91, suffered severe injuries when he was struck crossing East State Street at the intersection of Case Avenue around 5:30 on Dec. 3.
Sebastian was taken to a trauma center but died on Friday, Sharon police said in a press release on Monday.
The vehicle that allegedly hit Sebastian was driven by an 80-year-old man who police said was uninjured.
Sharon police said the department has consulted with the Mercer County District Attorney's Office about whether charges should be filed.
