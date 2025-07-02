Paul Skenes spotted helping PNC Park grounds crew before Tuesday's Pirates-Cardinals game

Paul Skenes is one of the best pitchers in all of baseball right now, but he might have a future career outside of sports in the field of landscaping, if it's up to him.

Ahead of Tuesday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette beat reporter Noah Hiles spotted Skenes out with the grounds crew at PNC Park as they were getting the field ready for the NL Central tilt.

"Paul Skenes looks to have joined the Pirates ground crew," Hiles said on social media. "He's been out there, chopping it up with the boys for a good 15-20 minutes now,"

After the game, Skenes told Hiles that he was out there with the grounds crew because he was bored.

"Added that he would love to cut grass professionally whenever his baseball days are over," Hiles said on social media.

When the game got underway, Skenes took the mound for the Buccos and threw five scoreless innings with five strikeouts and one walk before the Pirates pulled out a 1-0 win over the Cardinals, the team's fifth straight victory.

On the season, Skenes has 4 wins and 7 losses with a 2.03 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 111 innings pitched.