11-year-old card collector rejects Pirates' offer for one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes card

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) - The 11-year-old Los Angeles boy who pulled the 1-of-1 Paul Skenes autographed trading card has declined the Pirates' offer to purchase the card.

In exchange for the card, the Pirates were offering two season tickets behind home plate at PNC Park for 30 years, a softball game at PNC Park for 30 people, two autographed Skenes jerseys, and a "one-of-a-kind" Spring Training experience at Pirates City in Bradenton, Florida.

In an effort to sweeten the pot, Skenes's girlfriend Livvy Dunne, the LSU gymnastic and social media influencer, offered the finder a chance to watch a game in her suite at PNC Park.

To the lucky person who finds this card… We’d love to bring this card home to PNC Park to share with all Buccos fans.



Here’s our offer: https://t.co/qSDgZg3C8p pic.twitter.com/efNGhjidQ4 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) November 15, 2024

In a social media post from Topps, the lucky kid declined the Pirates' offer, instead opting to send the card to auction.

𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: The 11-year-old collector who pulled the Paul Skenes 1/1 Debut Patch card has DECLINED the Pirates’ offer.



The Pirates offer included:

- Two Pirates season tickets behind home plate for the next 30 years

- Meet & Greet with Paul Skenes

- Two Paul Skenes… pic.twitter.com/oRBhhD647j — Topps (@Topps) January 24, 2025

Now, the card will go to auction as part of the March premier auction with Fanatics Collect announcing that proceeds from the auction of the one-of-one card will be donated to Los Angeles fire relief funding.

Topps also shared pictures of the 11-year-old's journal entry where he wrote, "I started begging my mom for it [Topps 2024 chrome update]...since they are awesome they got the box! The first present we opened was the hobby box...on the second pack, I got the Paul Skenes redemption card!"

The 11-year-old collector who pulled the Paul Skenes 1/1 Debut Patch card just shared his journal entries…



It’s an absolute MUST-READ 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/PldkJMS06W — Topps (@Topps) January 24, 2025

Despite the boy declining the Pirates' offer, they did share a message with him saying "Well, we're bummed that we won't be seeing you behind home plate for 30 seasons, but we'd still love to bring you to Pittsburgh for a special day at PNC Park this season."

Skenes was named the National League Rookie of the Year after a huge season recording a 1.96 ERA, an 11-3 record, 170 strikeouts, and a 0.95 WHIP in 23 starts.