1,300 students go to David L. Lawrence Convention Center to learn about medical careers

Students from more than 45 school districts had a field trip to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center to learn about health-related careers on Thursday.

About 1,300 students attended the Pathways for Students Career Fair hosted by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan. They talked with people working in lots of medical fields at dozens of booths, many with hands-on activities.

"I'm really looking into pediatrics. I'm interested in being a certified nurse anesthetist too. I think being here will open more knowledge about that," said Ambridge Area High School sophomore Caroline Dobich.

"It inspired me because I can see more things than just doctor or nursing. There's other subtypes you can get into. I find it really interesting," said sophomore Yassine Elhalouly.

Nancy Walker, Pennsylvania's secretary of labor and industry, also attended and spoke to the students about careers after high school.

You can learn more ways for kids to explore different careers from Kidsburgh.

