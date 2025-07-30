The Pat McAfee Show is going live from Steelers training camp in Latrobe today

The popular Pat McAfee Show will be broadcasting live from Saint Vincent College this afternoon at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp.

The Steelers arrived at Saint Vincent last week to kick off their 58th training camp in Latrobe with several new faces on the roster including Aaron Rodgers, D.K. Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and others.

This afternoon, McAfee, who played high school football in western Pennsylvania, will be broadcasting his show live starting at Noon. A regular training camp ticket will be required to access the Saint Vincent grounds.

Gates to Saint Vincent will open at 11 a.m. Wednesday and the show will air from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the Steelers will be practicing starting at 1:55 p.m.

"Come up and see us, come up and hang with us, we cannot wait to see the fine Yinzer people up there," McAfee said on his show earlier this week, calling Saint Vincent College a mecca of sorts for Steelers fans.

"To make the pilgrimage up there is basically what every Yinzer kid has ever done from western Pennsylvania," McAfee added.

A large stage was being finalized on Tuesday where the show will be airing from.

The stage is set 🎙🔥

The Pat McAfee Show goes live tomorrow at noon from Saint Vincent College! pic.twitter.com/C893K8fQng — SVC Bearcats (@SVC_Bearcats) July 29, 2025

McAfee was one of the best college kickers and punters at West Virginia University before having a successful NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts.

Following his retirement as a player, the Plum native entered the media industry and his show has skyrocketed in recent years, becoming one of the most popular sports shows in the country.