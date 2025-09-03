PennDOT releases design plans for Parkway East Squirrel Hill interchange project

PennDOT has officially announced the design plan for the Parkway East Squirrel Hill Tunnel interchange, known as "Alternative F."

The goal of the project, according to PennDOT, is to "improve the safety of the 100,000 vehicles traveling through daily and reduce crashes near the existing interchange."

"After careful consideration and feedback from the public, local businesses, and local officials, the department has decided to move forward into the preliminary engineering phase with 'Alternative F,'" said PennDOT District 11 Executive Jason Zang. "Public involvement has been instrumental, and as we move into the design phase, we still request feedback through our website and will hold another public meeting as plans progress, so we can continue to refine the design process."

The project will include key changes, including a relocation of the eastbound on-ramp, which will provide more room to merge prior to the tunnel, in an effort to reduce the congestion on Beechwood Boulevard.

There will also be a longer eastbound off-ramp west of the Greenfield Bridge that will pass under the new eastbound on-ramp. That will also come with a traffic light on Beechwood Boulevard.

The westbound on-ramp will be accessible from Forward Avenue only.

Lastly, the off-ramp will be further west of the tunnel portal with a new bridge constructed over the parkway.

The full rendering of "Alternative F" can be found on the project website at this link.