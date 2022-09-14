Parents call for accountability from Mohawk school board nearly month after hazing allegations

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Nearly a month after allegations of hazing surfaced surrounding Mohawk Area High School's football team, parents are still calling for accountability.

"You failed to keep the children safe in this incident," Jacob Habie said. "Somebody needs to be held accountable."

Parents voiced their opinions Tuesday at a school board meeting. The Lawrence County district attorney said three teens will face charges after an investigation into hazing on the Mohawk High School football team.

District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said the investigation revealed three juveniles allegedly abused, humiliated and assaulted five victims, all team members.

"They are on school property," Habie said. "The coaches bear responsibility for ensuring the safety of all children on the football team."

"Send a message to those who witnessed and/or participated in this assault that this kind of behavior will be unequivocally not tolerated," Rianna Robinson said.

Lamancusa investigated the incident that he said happened in the equipment room on Aug. 17. KDKA-TV has learned football players were inside the high school gym between the morning and afternoon practices at the end of summer.

The DA said the players were left without adult supervision for extended periods of time.

In the end, Lamancusa said there was no evidence of a sex crime. The elements of a sex crime require sexual gratification. He said the evidence did show physical assault, which includes harassment, disorderly conduct and hazing.

So far, the district has not commented on the punishment of those three juveniles, the coaches or what changes may be made.

Some parents told the board Tuesday that it is time to move on.

"I am speaking on behalf of the rest of the football team," Billie Jo Marshall said."The innocent that had nothing to do with any of this so-called hazing incident. They are being victimized every day by the so-called victims, victims' friends, victims' families. Enough is enough."

"One-hundred percent supervision of young adults is unrealistic," Kimberly Chapman said. "These people love our children, and I am certain they are heartbroken over these events."

The Mohawk superintendent said he will make another statement soon, but he wouldn't elaborate.

Sources tell KDKA-TV that some of the victims' family members have sought legal counsel in consideration of civil action against the district.